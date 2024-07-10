Funny Face has shared a video of himself on Instagram, jamming to an upcoming song he is set to release

The comic actor revealed that he collaborated with Asamoah Gyan on the unreleased song

In the comments section of his post on Instagram, many Ghanaians expressed their anticipation for the new song

Ghanaian actor Funny Face has excited fans after sharing a video on social media to promote his upcoming song.

Funny Face teases new music with Asamoah Gyan

Funny Face took to social media to share a short video of himself jamming to the song in his house, which he revealed features ex-Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan.

The video showed the comic actor singing a part of the new track, giving listeners a taste of what to expect. In the song, Funny Face addressed some recent controversies and how he has overcome them.

Funny Face looked excited as he encouraged fans to anticipate the new song, which he claimed would be released soon.

The actor seems to have been in good spirits recently following his social media battles with his baby mama, Vanessa Nicole, which have affected his finances and mental state.

Funny Face joined Asamoah Gyan and his entourage to increase support and create awareness for the All-Regional Games event, launched at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi on Saturday, July 6, 2024.

Watch the video below:

Fans react to Funny Face's jamming to his upcoming song in the video

YEN.com.gh gathered a few fan comments as they shared their opinions on Funny Face's video.

@pacobonbabi commented:

"Nice Man, Perfect on point. Ladies will rush you ruff. But this time, choose wisely"

@sowutuom_burna commented:

"This song is far better than most of our so called Ghanaian gospel songs."

@_abukhalifa commented"

"I am happy when you are happy cos I really dey feel you back in the days at Radio Gold area."

@fafasylvia commented:

"Funny funny funny ,how many time did I call you? Hope people pay attention to the words in this song. God bless your big come back bro."

@tcoingh commented:

"This your verse on high is Massive. @therealfunnyface keep pushing harder bro."

Funny Face entertains Asamoah Gyan and his old teammates in Kumasi

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a video of Funny Face entertaining Asamoah Gyan's guests surfaced online.

The comedian was spotted among Asamoah Gyan and his former Black stars teammates, including Agyeman Badu, Kojo Asamoah, and Haminu Dramani.

