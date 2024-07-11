Shatta Wale's son with his ex-girlfriend Shatta Michy, Prince Majesty, turned nine years old on July 11, 2024

The Dancehall artiste has taken to social media to celebrate Majesty with a special birthday message

Many Ghanaian celebrities and social media users took to the comment section to wish Majesty well on his special day

Majesty, the son of Ghanaian dancehall artiste Shatta Wale and his ex-girlfriend, Michy, has turned a year older.

Shatta Wale celebrates Majesty on his birthday

Shatta Wale has marked a significant milestone in his son Majesty's life by celebrating him on social media on his birthday.

The Dancehall artiste shared a photo of Majesty on his Facebook page and wished him well as he turns nine years old today, July 11, 2024.

Shatta Wale expressed his profound love for his son, Majesty, in his Facebook post with a beautiful caption,

"Happy birthday my king"

Below is the Facebook post of Shatta Wale celebrating Majesty on his birthday:

Netizens wish Majesty a happy birthday

Birthday wishes poured in for Majesty as fans and celebrities commented on Shatta Wale's Facebook post. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of these comments.

Afua Asantewaa O Aduonum commented:

"Happy birthday son"

Nyameba Maa commented:

"Happy birthday his royal Majesty, keep flying higher son"

Vybrant Shatta commented:

"Happy birthday, Majesty! May your day be as bright and amazing as you are! Wishing you a year filled with adventure, laughter, and making unforgettable memories. You're growing up to be a shining star, just like your dad, Shatta Wale! Enjoy every moment of your special day!"

Ernie Kay Young commented:

"Happy bday Majesty. May the blessing of your father fall on you. Wisdom and knowledge should always be part of you. Celebrate greatness, Young King."

Ohene Boamah Hosh commented:

"Grow to become like your father, Majesty. Happy birthday."

Bayona Gh Comedian commented:

"Majesty is the real re-birth of Shatta Wale. Live long young King"

