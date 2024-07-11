Nadia Buari, in a series of photos she shared on her Instagram page, looked ravishing as she posed next to a sleek Jeep

The actress rocked a silk dress, complementing it with heels and fashionable sunglasses, impressing her followers and fans

In the comments section of the post, admirers of the light-skinned actress admired her flawless skin, smile and overall beauty

Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari impressed netizens with her grace and charm, sharing a series of striking photos on her Instagram.

Posing next to a sleek Jeep, Buari looked absolutely stunning in a silk dress paired with heels and stylish sunglasses, showcasing her impeccable fashion sense.

Her Instagram post quickly attracted attention, with admirers flooding the comments section to praise her flawless skin, radiant smile, and overall beauty. The photos highlighted Nadia Buari's fashion sense and elegance.

The actress has been very active on Instagram and has, on several occasions, gone viral after sharing photos of herself.

The veteran movie star is one of the most-loved celebrities in the country, and Ghanaians do not shy away from letting her know this.

Nadia Buari's elegance wows many

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

samera_buari said:

It’s like you’re a cutieee oooo

west_honey_bank commented:

I swear you too fine like sweet wine hope your husband no se you na diamond among stones

iamnadinexe said:

Selfies by Nadia herself. Full pictures by her daughter❤️…. Please don't ask me how I knew

official_lellyko wrote:

My evergreen Ghana Beyonce. ❤️

bravh_max_well said:

@iamnadiabuari As at now, I still dey crush at someone's mother. Eiii

amss_.x commented:

You’re so gorgeous

itz_12_years_old said:

very much stunning..... i can bet you are the most beautiful woman in ghana

Nadia Buari bonds with mother

In another story, Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari got many people laughing when she decided to test her mother, Hajia Buari, with a brain-racking spelling question.

In the video, she asked Hajia to spell candy using only two letters, and her answers got Nadia laughing hard.

Many people in the comment section dropped potential answers to the question, while others warned Nadia to refrain from worrying her mother.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

