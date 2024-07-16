Hajia4Reall has been sentenced to a prison term for her role in a $2M romance scam in the USA

The singer and socialite was given a one-year and a-day term after she had earlier pleaded guilty to her charges

Hajia4Reall's close friend, Nhyiraba Kojo, has spoken about the socialite's sentencing in a recent interview

Veteran musician and businessman Nhyiraba Kojo has shared his opinion on the recent sentencing of socialite Hajia4Reall in the USA for her involvement in a romance scam.

Nhyiraba Kojo appeals to Ghanaians on Hajia4Reall's behalf

In a recent interview with blogger Zionfelix, Nhyiraba Kojo appealed to Ghanaians to pray and support Hajia4Reall as she prepares for her prison sentence in the USA.

The musician called on Ghanaians to pray for God to strengthen Hajia4Reall so that she could serve her entire sentence and return to Ghana without encountering other problems.

He said:

"No one will be happy to see their friends or relatives go to jail. It doesn't matter what the person did. Everyone makes mistakes. We should pray for God to protect her in jail and bring her back to Ghana safely. Her 1-year jail sentence is not that long, so we will see her soon."

In her case, Nhyiraba Kojo, initially rumoured to be among several personalities on Hajia4reall's list of conspirators, denied knowing about people involved in the romance scam abroad.

Hajia4Reall was handed a one-year and a-day jail term in the US over her involvement in a romance scam on Friday, June 28, 2024, after more than a year of proceedings.

Below is the video of Nhyiraba Kojo appealing to Ghanaians on Hajia4Reall's behalf:

Nhyiraba Kojo bemoans high taxes

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nhyiraba Kojo expressed his frustration with the high taxes imposed on businesses by the Government of Ghana in an interview with blogger Zionfelix.

He also recalled a phone conversation with a tax officer from the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), who accused him of not paying his taxes despite making a lot of money from his businesses.

