A former deputy National Security coordinator, Hopeson Adorye, has reacted to the police's recent invitation to Kwame A Plus

A Plus was invited by the police on Monday, June 24, 2024, following his claims about the death of Ahmed Suale in 2019

In an interview on Onua TV, Adorye advised the police to be careful of how they handle A Plus, adding that their invitee has a lot of secret information that could shake the nation when revealed

Director of Special Duties for Alan Kyeremanteng's Movement for Change Hopeson Adorye has cautioned the Ghana Police Service about their invitation to Kwame A Plus.

A Plus, known in private life as Kwame Obeng Asare, was recently invited to the police headquarters for questioning.

The invitation became necessary after he claimed on social media to know the "killers" of Ahmed Suale, one of the renowned investigative journalists Anas Aremeyaw Anas worked with, who was shot dead in 2019.

A Plus, who honoured the invitation on Monday, July 15, 2024, revealed later that he had provided some information to the police.

Hopeson Adorye says A Plus has more information about Ahmed Suale

Reacting to claims and the police invitation, Adorye, a former deputy National Security coordinator, warned that the police should be careful with A Plus.

According to him, the Gomoa Central MP aspirant possessed sensitive information that, if revealed, could destabilise the nation. Adorye claimed that, two years ago, someone enticed A Plus to reveal information about Suale's death, but he refused.

Speaking on Onua TV's Maakye morning show, Adorye emphasised the delicate nature of the situation, stating:

"Slow down about this matter because if care is not taken, the country could have problems should A Plus decide to spill out secrets, which could lead to a massive shake-up in the country."

Afia Akoto sues A Plus for defamation

Meanwhile, former Deputy MASLOC CEO Afia Akoto sued Kwame A Plus for defamation.

A Plus recently alleged that Akoto once tried to seduce Nana Ama McBrown's husband by sending him private photos.

But she denied the claims and dragged A Plus to court seeking reliefs, including GH¢5 million in damages and an injunction to stop him from making such claims, among others.

