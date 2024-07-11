Nacee, in a video, visited Kumasi and linked up with Ras Nene, Kyekyeku and the rest of the crew and shot a skit with them

The gospel musician expressed his love for the content of the skit makers, stating that he watches them all the time

Nacee is also set to make an appearance at the Dominion Centre in London for the KAVOD Live Experience show with Ras Nene and his team

Gospel musician Nacee made a surprise visit to Kumasi, linking up with famous skit makers Ras Nene, Kyekyeku, and their team. During his visit, Nacee expressed his admiration for their content, revealing that he watches their skits regularly.

In a video capturing the visit, Nacee joined Ras Nene and Kyekyeku to shoot a skit and had the entire crew laughing. The collaboration showed a humorous side of the gospel star that pleased fans.

Following this interaction, Nacee announced his upcoming appearance at the Dominion Centre in London for the KAVOD Live Experience show. He will share the stage with Ras Nene and his team, promising a night of music and comedy.

Fans of the actors and the musician expressed joy at the collaboration and found the skit hilarious.

Nacee, Kyekyeku and Ras Nene get peeps laughing

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

JAKESMENSAH said:

I can't stop laughing watching Kyekyeku and NACEE's scene

Nana_Esi416 commented:

Dada Kyekyeku can do all de assignment on dis earth I love my daddy tooo much and I’m happy to be his daughter…It’s my prayers all de crew experience travelling abroad In Jesus Mighty Name

augustinasarpong8719 said:

Eeeeiii people will be in trouble oooo when akabenezer gets here to London ooooo

Ras Nene meets Ben South

In another story, Ras Nene, in a video, met young skit maker Ben South and was excited to see the talented creative, revealing how much he loved his work.

The veteran actor and skit maker narrated the plot of one of Ben South's skits to him and mentioned that it was his favourite video from him.

Ben South was visibly excited to get a cosign from his senior colleague and expressed gratitude to Ras Nene for being accommodating and supportive.

