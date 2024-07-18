Talented Ghanaian dancer Afronita was impressed when an eight year old dancer known as Yehowada took over her dance class and displayed incredible dance moves

The class was the first one held after Afronita successfully competed her Europe tour

The video excited many people as they expressed their desire to enrol their kids in Afronita's dance academy

AfroStar Kids Academy founder Afronita was left in awe after a an eight year old girl took over her dance class and displayed an outstanding dance performance.

AfroStar Kids Academy member display dance talent

The eight year old, Yehowada, known by the stage name, Two Fingers, stole the show during a dance class at AfroStar Kids Academy, a dance academy which she is a member of.

In the exciting video, Two Fingers wore a white short sleeved top and black pair of mid-length trousers as she took over the centre stage to dance to a Ga song.

Her incredible dance moves, facial expressions and hand gestures stunned Afronita and other members of the dance academy such that they watched in admiration.

The memorable moment was captured at the first dance class after Afronita's Europe tour came to an end and she returned to Ghana.

Below is the video of the 8-year-old girl displaying fire moves.

Reactions to the adorable video

Many people who watched the video were impressed with Yehowada's dance moves such that they inquired in the comments how they could enrol their kids into Afronita's dance academy.

Below are the heartwarming reactions:

thens377 said:

"She’s on fire "

LITTLE IS MUCH said:

"My Cutie STAR ⭐️Yehowada Ayeeeeeee give to us Babe "

Moon said:

"Her energy OMG❤️"

Man Goddey said:

"Hw i can’t wait to give birth so u teach my child hw to dance "

TWO FINGERS said:

"❤️❤️GOD BLESS YOU MUMMY❤️❤️"

Tracy Solomon said:

"She has my future daughters name so I love her so much! Yehowada❤️you’re doing great girl "

priceless COLLECTIONS said:

"Pls I want my baby to join you guys"

