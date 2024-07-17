Ghanaian singer Fameye is set to release what appears to be a two-track project titled June July

The surprise release, scheduled for July 17, will have a collaboration with Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie

His announcement has sparked excitement from fans ahead of the release of the songs

Two years after releasing his sophomore album, Songs of Peter, Ghanaian singer Fameye has announced a brand new two-track project titled June July.

The singer described the project, which will be released on July 17, as a journey through his mind, heart, and eyes.

Fans thronged the comments section of the post announcing the project to hail Fameye and express their anticipation.

Ghanaian musicians Fameye and Sarkodie. Photo source: Instagram/Fameyemusic, Instagram/Sarkodie

Fameye relishes his debut collaboration with Sarkodie

Fameye's new project, June July, will feature Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie. This will be the first time the musicians will be working together after their guest verses on D-Black's Omega remix.

Talking about the huge opportunity of having Sarkodie on his song, Fameye said:

"Big Love to king Sark for the vintage on June July️. Tomorrow we preach."

Fans react to Fameye and Sarkodie's upcoming project

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Fameye's upcoming June July project featuring Sarkodie.

mhr__kay said:

"Told you he just start… Mr. Peter!"

ic.ben wrote:

"Peter take me do"

@kofi_pilat3727 commented:

"Big love PETER, i can't wait for it...."

@Black_Zeusss noted:

"Sark nation we eating good this weekend. Sark tunes here and there"

@Kwame_freddy remarked:

"We just can’t wait Peter"

Dee_Tutu added:

"St. Peter coming with some fire y’all ain’t ready @Fameye. they don’t know"

Fameye talks about his kind of music

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Fameye addressed the criticisms about his mellow vibe and weighty lyrics, emphasising that he does not let trends influence his music style.

The artiste shared his opinion on musical trends and said that he purposefully resisted the urge to conform to current musical styles contrary to his brand.

In the face of changing trends, the musician said he had released songs that could last for decades.

