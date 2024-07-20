Award-winning Ghanaian actor has gone viral after delivering a powerful sermon at Rockhill Church

Majid Michel disclosed that Jesus Christ always consult his father from permission before doing anything

Some social media users have commented on Majid Michel's trending video on Instagram

Ghanaian actor Majid Michel has shared his thoughts about some biblical teachings. The famous actor explained at a religious gathering that Jesus Christ never healed any sick person nor raised the dead.

The man of God backed his argument with some Bible verses. In the viral Instagram video, he added that you have sinned when you make your plans and decisions without consulting the Father.

Ghanaian actor Majid Michel rocks classy outfits. Photo credit: @majidmichel

Source: UGC

Do you know what Jesus said? ‘I do nothing by myself. As I see the Father do, I do. In other words, I am Jesus, I have a will, but I will not use my will; only the will of my Father I came to do.

If the devil had gotten Jesus to turn that stone to bread without asking his Father’s permission, he would have gotten him to sin, and that is what you call sin, separation from God, independence from God.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to Majid Michel's video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Edwardobinnaji stated:

"Flesh and blood did not reveal this to you....wow, I didn't know you are so deep in the word.."

asap_kelly.14 stated:

Please there was this movie of yours I watched in 2010 that you performed like Jesus healing and making histories in the lands where there’s no believers. Am interested in watching that again because I need to tell people something about that movie please. What’s the title and where can I watch it again please.

Chrisrealtypros stated:

This is powerful God bless you

moleboheng_mo_matli stated:

The power of humility and submission

Samanthashallot stated:

Exactly

Dennisnnamdidavids stated:

This hits so hard. More Grace sir!

Cocoreuben stated:

More grace, Majid. Our father truly has eyes for the best soldiers for the kingdom ❤️

emma_go_win stated:

I needed to hear this❤️

Majid Michel rocks stylish outfits

As he stepped out, famous male fashion influencer Majid Michel looked dapper in a yellow t-shirt and denim jeans while rocking expensive sneakers.

Check out the video below:

Majid Michel's Wife: See The Rare Photo of Virna Rocking An Off-Shoulder African Print Dress

Earlier, YEN.com.GH wrote about Virna Michel, a celebrity mom who models for top fashion brands.

The famous mother and wife of Majid Michel and brand advocate wore elegant gowns and sophisticated pointy-toed footwear.

In an exclusive conversation with YEN.com.gh, Naadu Tetteh discussed her business and the reasons for her decision to collaborate with Virna on her new collection.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh