A clip of Yaa Jackson's debut movie role in 2001 when she was only two years old has resurfaced online

The movie featuring legends like Bob Santo, Kwame Owusu and Agya Ntow has become a Ghanaian classic

Fans couldn't hide their excitement after chancing in Yaa Jackson's role at the tender age of two

Ghanaian actress Yaa Jackson, daughter of Kumawood director Jackson K Bentum, was introduced to set life when she was only two years old.

The actress, at age 22, now divides her attention between her acting, music, modelling and entrepreneurship.

An old clip of her part in what appears to be her first movie has resurfaced online, exciting scores of Ghanaian movie lovers.

Actress turned musician Yaa Jackson

Yaa Jackson in Okukuseku

Jackson K Bentum directed one of Ghana's classics, Okukuseku, released in 2001. The movie starred the late Agya Ntow, Bob Santo, and Kwame Owusu Ansah.

Two-year-old Yaa Jackson was seen in the movie playing her role in the video sighted by YEN.com.gh.The role was a solid start to her foray into the movie industry. She got her second role at age nine in Me wuo Akyi.

She was one of several Kumawwood prodigies tipped to dominate the scene with their acting talents. However, her passion switched to music, which she attended with full seriousness and attention.

Despite her fallout with the movie world, the actress wields a significant fanbase with over two million followers on Instagram alone.

Last year, the actress fulfilled her lifelong dream of becoming a mother by welcoming her first son with her long-time boyfriend.

The Kumawood star reportedly received nine plots of land as a gift from her baby's father after giving birth.

FDA warns Yaa Jackson's customers

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Yaa Jackson had been listed among the female celebrities advertising body enhancement creams online.

The FDA disclosed on social media that all her products are not registered; hence, people buy them at their own risk

This came after YOLO star Fella Makafui was arrested for selling over sixteen unregistered tea, creams, and syrups to her followers after her BBL in Turkey.

