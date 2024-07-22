Shatta Wale was the headline performer at a recent event at Ashongman Estate over the weekend

The Dancehall artiste received a grand reception at the event, as many people trooped to the streets to welcome him

A video of Shatta Wale’s arrival has surfaced online, gathering many reactions from social media users.

Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale went viral after a video of his entrance to a recent event surfaced on social media.

Shatta Wale meets a large crowd while he enters the event venue in Ashongman. Photo source: @ghhyper1 @shattawalenima

A large crowd welcomes Shatta Wale

In a social media video shared by blogger GH Hyper, Shatta Wale arrived at the Ashongman Estate to a large crowd, who took to the streets to welcome him for his appearance at the Food Yard’s ‘Yard & Friends’ event on Sunday, July 21.

In the video, the Dancehall artiste drove to the event venue in a large convoy with his security details around to ensure his safety.

On arrival, Shatta Wale met the excited large crowd, who were present on the streets and on top of the surrounding buildings, to witness him in their community.

The crowd cheered and mobbed the Dancehall musician’s car, occupying the event venue entrance to catch a glimpse of him. The musician and his team initially experienced difficulty entering the premises.

Shatta Wale’s security team had to intervene to keep the crowd at bay to ensure the musician and his team entered the venue.

Below is the video of Shatta Wale’s arrival at the event:

Reaction to the video of Shatta Wale’s arrival

The video of Shatta Wale’s arrival at Ashongman sparked massive reactions on social media. Many people were excited and praised the musician’s ability to command huge crowd for his events. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of these comments.

@demconfusegh123 commented:

"This one is more than Ashaiman to the world.”

@efyastonevy commented:

"Na wa ooo. King for reason. Love you Shatta❤️."

@therrick07 commented:

"This can only happen in Ghana.”

@jnr_simon1 commented:

"Hmm this guy.”

@labanjsax commented:

"The King is here."

@iam_stanleyscofiedofficial commented:

"Greatest gh musician of all time.”

@mr_blankson14 commented:

"The Streets Got You King ❤️."

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

