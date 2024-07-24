Kyekyeku, in an interview with Zionfelix, opened up about his educational background and plans for the future

The comic actor disclosed that he has ambitions of furthering his education at the tertiary level very soon

Kyekyeku's comments have gathered reactions from social media users, who flooded the comments section

Ghanaian comic actor Kyekyeku has opened up about his life, educational background, and ambitions.

Ghanaian actor Kyekyeku plans to continue his education.

In an interview with blogger Zionfelix, Kyekyeku said he graduated from Bekwai SDA Senior High School in 2019 with a WASSCE certificate and was fluent in English.

The actor stated that he passed all subjects except for one, remarking:

"I passed every subject in the WASSCE except English Language, which I had a grade of D7."

Kyekyeku emphasised the importance of education and disclosed that he had plans to further his education at the university level and attain his first degree, masters, and hopefully a PhD.

Kyekyeku talks about educational background, plans

The actor added that he would have to rewrite the English Language subject during the November/December examination (NOVDEC) to achieve his dream of becoming an educational scholar.

He said:

"I will go to the University soon. I am still undecided about the school I want to attend. I plan on rewriting the English Language subject during the NOVDEC to fulfill my educational dreams."

Kyekyeku also discussed some challenges that were affecting many students and called on the authorities to intervene.

Below is the video of Kyekyeku's talking about his educational ambitions:

Reactions to Kyekyeku's ambitions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users, in reaction to Kyekyeku's remarks about his education in the interview with Zionfelix.

@tamnadvardis7039 commented:

"Not finishing school and not getting any job to do ,finishing school and you can't even do any work except reading and write is our biggest problem in ghana education."

@AgyemangMikeAdu commented:

"Kyekyeku you can make movie stories out of the History you learnt in SHS."

@nanayeboah4329 commented:

"Kyekyeku will go really far. He is very humble guy. Big ups to him."

Stonebwoy hails Kyekyeku

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also reported that Stonebwoy acknowledged the talents of comic actor Kyekyeku.

The musician responded to the fan's social media post with a complimentary message for the actor.

