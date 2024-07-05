King Promise released his much-anticipated album True To Self at a private listening party in June 2024

The album featured collaborations with both Ghanaian and Nigerian artistes and received positive reviews upon its release

King Promise has announced the True To Self album tour, which would see the singer perform in many cities around the world

Award-winning Ghanaian singer Gregory Bortey Newman, popularly known as King Promise, has made a major announcement on social media.

King Promise Photo source: @iamkingpromise

Source: Instagram

King Promise announces album tour

In a social media post, King Promise announced that he will go on a world tour dubbed The King Promise World Tour with his True To Self album.

The King Promise World Tour will see the singer perform at high-profile music concerts in major cities like New York, Paris, and Tokyo.

King Promise also disclosed the dates for the upcoming world tour, which will begin on August 3, 2024, and end on December 2, 2024.

The singer also announced that tickets for the tour will be available for purchase on his official website, giving fans a chance to secure their seats when the singer arrives in their city.

The announcement follows the release of King Promise's third studio album, True To Self. The 12-track album, which featured a host of international collaborations, was released on June 14, 2024, at a private listening party at the Country Club inside Trassacco Valley, East Legon.

The album has received positive reviews from fans, and many music critics have also touted it as the best album of 2024 so far.



