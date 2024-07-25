Kwadwo Sheldon bragged about getting numerous offers from NSPs about working for his company, Kwadwo Sheldon Studios

The famous YouTuber expressed exctitement and took to X to share the news and noted that he would first have to get funding

Many people applauded him for making YouTube an attractive venture, while others shared their expertise in the comments

Famous Ghanaian YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon has announced that his company had become attractive to National Service Personnel (NSPs).

Kwadwo Sheldon on NSP applicants

Taking to his X account, Kwadwo Sheldon said that his company, Kwadwo Sheldon Studios (KSS) had received over 50 emails from graduating students who aspire to do their National Service with him.

He expressed joy in the post about KSS being attractive to prospective employers and bragged by referring to himself as Pantang Mr Beast, the name of one of the world's famous YouTuber Mr Beast.

"Bro we received more than 50 emails from graduating students wanting to do their service with KSS.. we have become attractive for graduates prospecting.. not bad for Pantang Mr Beast.😃"

Despite feeling honoured by the numerous interests from NSS applicants, Sheldon noted that he would need funding to make that possible.

"Once again, when I get hold of that funding, you [expletive] go see what Kss go do in this country."

Meanwhile, in June 2024, NSS released pin codes for final-year university students for the 2024/2025 service year.

NSS management announced a new directive requiring prospective service personnel to pay an enrollment fee of GH₵40 at ADB bank or GH₵41 using MTN MoMo.

Below is the post:

Reactions to Kwadwo Sheldon's post

Many people in the comments and quoted replies to the post on X applauded Kwadwo Sheldon for making YouTube attractive to potential NSS applicants.

Others also talked about their expertise and how they would be of good use to his company.

@AsieduMends said:

"Make I come do special posting?"

@BLACKBOI_KOENE said:

"Make I do special posting come there anaaa you go accept me."

@kwadwo_mckay

"The name sweet pass! Pantang Mr beast🤣🤣"

@Mr_Ray_2 said:

"Put the best one on."

@Update565 said:

"I make AI draft CV gimme right away. Adey send mail chale"

@banful_enoch said:

"Put the best ones on bro👑"

@KhobbieJhones said:

"A just dey want come arrange the chairs give u then show u how u go fit reduce your data"

NSS opens six-month volunteer recruitment

YEN.com.gh also reported that the National Service Scheme planned to recruit National Service graduates and unemployed youth.

The recruitment would focus on various models, including sanitation, teaching, and agriculture, in response to recruitment applications.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

