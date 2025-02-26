Archipalago in a video he shared on TikTok narrated what caused the breakup between him and his girlfriend Afra and how badly she treated him

The social media influencer indicated that he was giving the girl GH¢3,000 every month and was catering for other expenses of hers

He also noted that he gave the lady capital to set up a business on two occasions which did not bear any fruit but he kept on loving her regardless

Social media influencer Archipalago has shared details about his breakup with his ex-girlfriend, Afra. In a video posted on TikTok, he explained that he ended the relationship due to her lack of appreciation and support.

Archipalago disclosed that he gave Afra GH¢3,000 every month and covered other expenses after she told him that the previous allowance he was giving to her was not enough.

He also claimed that he provided her capital on two occasions to help her start a business, but both attempts failed. He said that despite this, he remained committed to the relationship because he was deeply in love with her.

He stated that Afra was disrespectful and did not value his efforts. According to him, the situation worsened when she dismissed his music career, telling him he was wasting his time.

He also claimed she took advice from friends who spoke badly about him and influenced her decisions. Archipalago noted that after enduring these issues for a long time, he decided to distance himself, leading to the breakup.

Afra was the first to publicly confirm the split, stating that they had been separated for months. She explained that they had tried to work things out, but nothing changed, so they decided to move on. She also disparaged Archipalago over a promise ring he had given her in a video, calling it cheap.

Archipalago's breakup with Afra stirs debate

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

EQUATION WAN said:

"You’re really talking about pain💔. It’s very sad 😔 for a man who’s trying his best to make his woman happy but still, the woman doesn’t show any appreciation."

Maame Serwaah commented:

"But is it a must for a man you dating to take care of your responsibilities? Some of you ladies are lucky ooo, why am I, unlucky God."

Kash Outx said:

"GHC3000 every month without working yet she's complaining that it's not enough meanwhile he gave her capital 2 times to start her own business & she squandered it😏Palago you've tried to move on bro."

THE GODDESS commented:

"Archi, pls remember at least the good things you guys had together and let everything go Life goes on and u guys don't know what the future holds thanks."

Charlotte Oduro and husband divorce

Another break-up that is making rounds on social media is that of Charlotte Oduro and her husband Apostle Solomon Oduro.

YEN.com.gh reported that the duo went their separate after several years of marriage. Several issues within their marriage surfaced on social media.

The pair have also gone back and forth regarding their divorce settlement.

