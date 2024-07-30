DJ Switch, in a video she shared on her Instagram, showed off her rapping skills as she dropped a speedy rap verse

Former Talented Kidz winner DJ Switch showed her rapping skills in a video she shared on Instagram. The young lady, who gained fame for her DJing skills, surprised followers by delivering a fast-paced rap verse.

DJ Switch shows off rapping skills in latest video. Photo source: djswitch

In the video, DJ Switch had a passionate look on her face as she excitedly recited the verse from her phone to an instrumental.

The response from her followers was highly positive. Many praised her rapping in the comments, showing their admiration for her multifaceted talents.

DJ Switch has been doing music for some time, aside from DJing.

DJ Switch impresses fans with her rap

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

markphilips486 commented:

"So talented and cute 😊 🥰🤩🤩our industry needs to be recognized"

shatta_mad_103 said:

"Am proud of you lil sister "

fashionable_danny_perry said:

"Switch on the mic 🎤 😀🌝🌝🌝💯😍💯💯💯 u got the best vocal dexterity"

_amaris.aa wrote:

"Always nailing it on vibes"

kwesideleacy wrote:

"The best one forget u dey crazy girl"

kweku7427 commented:

"You are very good in rapping impressive but I can see you breathing heavily"

amaris.aa wrote:

DJ Switch does viral challenge

In a similar story published by YEN.com.gh, talented Ghanaian DJ DJ Switch impressed many people with her French accent when she did the viral 12345678 challenge.

She hinted that not many people did the challenge in other languages apart from English, so she chose to do hers in French.

The video put smiles on the faces of many of her followers, who cheered her in the comments. Many people were impressed with DJ Switch's French proficiency and applauded her in the comment section. Others also criticised the pronunciation of the numbers in the video.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh