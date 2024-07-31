DJ Switch and her mum, who doubles as her manager, recently tried the viral 12345678 challenge in their native tongue, Nzema

The Talented Kidz star, who can barely speak the local language, tried taking lessons from her mum

The hilarious attempt shared on social media got many fans drooling over the bond between the DJ and her mum

Talented Kidz 2017 winner Erica Armah Bra-Bulu Tandoh, popularly known as DJ Switch, recently attempted to flow in her native language, Nzema.

Many fans couldn't hide their laughter as the 16-year-old dancer who has now moved abroad for school failed woefully at her attempt.

DJ Switch spakes Nzema with her mum

Source: Instagram

DJ Switch flaunts bond with her mum

At age 8, DJ Switch won the 2017 edition of the talent reality show Talented Kidz and earned the 'Discovery of the Year' award a year later at the 2018 Ghana DJ Awards.

The talented prodigy has made significant strides, from meeting Michelle Obama to speaking alongside world leaders, thanks to the efforts of her momager, Lilian Oduro Mensah.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Lilian tried to teach DJ Switch the pronunciation of numbers in Nzema. The Ghanaian star couldn't grasp the lessons, which sounded funny to her.

Fans react to DJ Switch's attempt to flow in Nzema

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to DJ Switch's attempt to speak Nzema.

JoeWise said:

"The nzema is similar to your language (Sefwi) so why can’t you speak it 😁."

nanaakuasona wrote:

"🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣my Christian ears will not permit me to say 8 in Nzema."

Debsliber noted:

"eeeiii, is that not DJ switch? the little girl who won talented kids? eeeeiii."

Candy Perkins remarked:

"If 8 is motw3, then how would you pronounce 88,888🤣🤣🤣🤣."

Nana Kwame frimpong commented:

She is full package and have great future 👌❤️

chemiyouncy ❤️ added:

"It seems everything in Nzema tw3 tw3 dey in ooo or what do you think."

DJ Switch shows off rapping skills

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the multi-talented DJ Switch had impressed fans with a video of her rapping.

In the video, DJ Switch had a passionate look on her face as she excitedly recited the verse from her phone to an instrumental.

Source: YEN.com.gh