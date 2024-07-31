Sarkodie has shown his support for colleague artiste Criss Waddle by promoting his latest music video on social media

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has shown support for fellow artiste Criss Waddle by promoting his latest music video on social media.

Sarkodie took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a link to Criss Waddle's new music video for the song, Syco. This move has earned him praise from fans.

Sarkodie supports Criss Waddle as he promotes his new song. Photo Source: sarkodie, crisswaddle

In the comments section of Sarkodie's post, fans noted Sarkodie's supportive nature and applauded him. Many appreciated his efforts to uplift and promote fellow artistes, seeing it as a positive gesture for the Ghanaian music scene.

Criss Waddle's 'Syco' music video has been gaining attention since its release. Sarkodie's promotion has given it a significant boost, as Sarkodie's 6.2 million followers have been endeared to the project by the rapper.

Sarkodie impresses fans

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

yaababy1313 said:

"Always promoting his fellow artists God bless you @sarkodie"

EfyaBianca said:

"Keep supporting KingSark🔥"

yvet60300 commented:

"You are real one for this most of his people don’t even support"

darrylvan03 reacted:

"too many houses only one landlord!"

abdheilwein said:

"Sark dey promote music pass people dema official record labels saf,Highesstttttttt"

Sarkodie makes motivational speech

In a similar story published by YEN.com.gh, rapper Sarkodie took to his verified X account to advise the youth about the importance of prayer and having faith.

He said that God was powerful and that everything he had prayed for, he got because he had prayed and believed.

Many people shared their views on the inspirational message he shared, while others also pleaded for money.

Speaking strongly about his Christian faith, he noted God was powerful and that He was always listening. The Otan hitmaker then encouraged his fans to continue praying.

