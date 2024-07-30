Rapper Sarkodie took to his verified X account to advise the youth about the importance of prayer and having faith

He said that God was powerful and that everything he had prayed for, he got because he had prayed and believed

Many people shared their views on the inspirational message he shared, while others also pleaded for money

Celebrated rapper Sarkodie dropped inspiring words to the youths, and the key words in his message were prayer and faith.

Sarkodie drops an inspirational message for the youth. Image credit: @sarkodie

Source: Instagram

Sarkodie advises the youth with message

Sarkodie took to his X account to share a lovely message inspiring the youth about the importance of being prayerful.

The rapper, who recently marked his 39th birthday, noted that he had been fortunate enough to have God give all he had prayed for.

Speaking strongly about his Christian faith, he noted God was powerful and that He was always listening. The Otan hitmaker then encouraged his fans to continue praying and believing.

"I keep getting all I pray for … sometimes it takes time but eventually I get it ! God is powerful and he’s always listening keep praying and have belief 👊🏿," Sarkodie wrote on X.

Below is Sarkodie's message:

Reactions to Sarkodie's inspiring message

The opinions of Ghanaians on Sarkodie's advice are below:

@Donsarkcess said:

"I pray Sarkodie gifts me $5000 🙏I pray Sarkodie gifts me $5000 🙏I pray Sarkodie gifts me $5000 🙏I pray Sarkodie gifts me $5000 🙏I pray Sarkodie gifts me $5000 🙏"

@1BongoIdeas said:

"You now only see the positive side of life cos you’re benefiting from the system. You now don’t share in the plight of your followers by sharing only self-serving philosophical views. You’re blind to all the ills and mismanagement going on; helpfully your eyes open in 2025."

@nkmphells said:

"King sark pls share the link!! Make we all pray with you. Otherwise ago share my own with you! You Naa you be different breed! My King! King of rap..

@drop_last said:

"What I pray for is Sarkodie x Kanye West Feature! $1000, Nike Dunks I go wear come chop Jollof & your next shows in UK or US we go together 😁"

@0panaa_1 said:

"Big bro motivation plenty o try dey share momo small 👊"

Tracy Osei warns Ghanaian youth against pressure

YEN.com.gh also reported that Tracy A. Osei advised Ghanaian youth against being pressured by social media standards, advising that not everything they saw was as it seemed.

She mentioned that some people portrayed a life of extravagance and luxury that tempted young people into wishing for the same, but she warned that life is a gradual process.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh