Enock Darko Teaches Obio Ebube Twi On Set, Makes Her Send Hilarious Message To Ghanaians
- Enock Darko recently connected with Obio Oluebube on set as they wrapped up shooting for Edna The Village Nurse TV series
- The Nollywood star attempted to mimic her Ghanaian colleague's speech in his native language, Twi
- Enock Darko shared their hearty moment on social media, which has got fans talking
Ghanaian actor Enock Darko and Nollywood sensation Obio Oluebube are part of a star-studded cast for the all-new season of the TV series Edna the Village Nurse.
The 19-year-old Ebube, with millions of followers, is known for her funny and mischievous roles in Nollywood movies, where she often plays a stubborn little girl.
Enock Darko teaches Ebube Twi
Enock Darko, popularly known as Watabombshell, has grown a significant fanbase after his stint with TV3's Talented Kidz.
PAY ATTENTION: All celebrity news in one place! Follow YEN's Facebook Broadcast channel and read on the go.
In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the actor attempted to announce the all-new season of Edna The Village Nurse to his followers in the Twi dialect.
Ebube tagged along, mimicking Enock's speech. She ended up sending a hilarious message to Ghanaians, which has got many fans cracked up.
Ghanaians react to Obio Oluebube's message
YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Obio Oluebube's hilarious message to Ghanaians.
@OdehyeKojoOne said:
"Enock if you don’t tell Ebube that your uncle is her crush 😻 i go deport both of you. Bam 💥 hahaha 😂 😂 My Love Ebube welcome to Ghana 🇬🇭."
Akosua tundra 2024 wrote:
"she's my favorite actress."
Courage🧚♀️🌹shared:
"I’m just watching this movie right now on gotv."
GHSUKADINO noted:
🤔 "did she memorise that in a second."
drfloozy99officials added:
Its high tym I saw bombshell and chioma nwaoha on screen like long long tym pliz since from bobloco 54
Enock Darko's loved-up scene with Awurama drops
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Enock Darko had been spotted in a new collaboration with one of Dr Likee's cronies, Awurama after he decided to stop acting in Ghanaian movies.
A scene from the collaboration has popped up online, exciting scores of fans who expressed anticipation for the full version of the film. The scene is believed to be part of his exciting web series on YouTube, Odo Bi.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Peter Ansah (Entertainment Editor) Ansah Peter is an entertainment editor at YEN.com.gh. He studied Development Planning at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, graduating in 2018. His professional career in entertainment journalism dates eight years back as a showbiz and arts blogger for the now-defunct motionhypegh.net, continuing to Muse Media Networks, acting as the editorial manager for the network's flagship multimedia platforms. He has also managed several PR roles with top clients, including Afro Nation Ghana and Morgan Heritage. You can reach him at peter.ansah@yen.com.gh