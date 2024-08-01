Enock Darko recently connected with Obio Oluebube on set as they wrapped up shooting for Edna The Village Nurse TV series

The Nollywood star attempted to mimic her Ghanaian colleague's speech in his native language, Twi

Enock Darko shared their hearty moment on social media, which has got fans talking

Ghanaian actor Enock Darko and Nollywood sensation Obio Oluebube are part of a star-studded cast for the all-new season of the TV series Edna the Village Nurse.

The 19-year-old Ebube, with millions of followers, is known for her funny and mischievous roles in Nollywood movies, where she often plays a stubborn little girl.

Enock Darko teaches Ebube Twi

Enock Darko, popularly known as Watabombshell, has grown a significant fanbase after his stint with TV3's Talented Kidz.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the actor attempted to announce the all-new season of Edna The Village Nurse to his followers in the Twi dialect.

Ebube tagged along, mimicking Enock's speech. She ended up sending a hilarious message to Ghanaians, which has got many fans cracked up.

Ghanaians react to Obio Oluebube's message

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Obio Oluebube's hilarious message to Ghanaians.

@OdehyeKojoOne said:

"Enock if you don’t tell Ebube that your uncle is her crush 😻 i go deport both of you. Bam 💥 hahaha 😂 😂 My Love Ebube welcome to Ghana 🇬🇭."

Akosua tundra 2024 wrote:

"she's my favorite actress."

Courage🧚‍♀️🌹shared:

"I’m just watching this movie right now on gotv."

GHSUKADINO noted:

🤔 "did she memorise that in a second."

drfloozy99officials added:

Its high tym I saw bombshell and chioma nwaoha on screen like long long tym pliz since from bobloco 54

