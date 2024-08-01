Medikal was spotted having fun at a nightclub with a beautiful lady, garnering rumours that he has found love again

The rapper announced his split from his wife, actress Fella Makafui, a few months ago after almost five years of marriage

Social media users who saw the video of Medikal and the lady flooded the comment section and gave mixed reactions

Ghanaian rapper Medikal got many people talking after a video of him and a beautiful lady hanging out surfaced on social media.

Medikal hangs out with a beautiful lady at a nightclub amid an ongoing divorce from Fella Makafui.

Medikal hangs out with a beautiful lady

Rapper Medikal recently went to a nightclub in Accra with his friends and other Ghanaian celebrities to have fun.

In a TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the rapper was spotted getting cosy with a beautiful lady at the nightclub amid his ongoing from actress Fella Makafui.

The two seemed to be enjoying each other's company as Medikal wrapped his arms around the lady while they danced to music at the nightclub. The rapper leaned towards the lady and whispered something into her ear, making her beam with a smile.

The video garnered rumours of a potential romantic relationship between Medikal and the lady, whose identity remains unknown.

The musician is in the middle of a divorce after he and Fella Makafui called it quits after the end of a five-year relationship. During their short-lived marriage, the couple birthed a daughter, Island Frimpong.

Below is the video of Medikal hanging out with the beautiful lady:

Reactions to Medikal's video

The video received many reactions from social media users. Many praised Medikal for moving on with his life. Others criticised him for hanging out with another woman while their divorce was not finalised. YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments below:

Matty1 tv commented:

"Whiles Fella is busy with Island on her graduation in school 🙄."

BEAUTY BY BARBIE commented:

"He is young as Fella , let them move on and enjoy their life 🥰🥰🥰."

Foxy Brown commented:

"Girl no deɛ wo bɛ nya ooooo na akyere asem no 😂😂😂😂😂😂."

Sherry Coco Vanilla commented:

"Medikal ankasa he likes fair gals naturally ooo but I don’t know what happened 🤣🤣🤣."

Priscobb Beauty Parlour commented:

"ooh enjoy my gee 🥰🥰🥰cus u suffer too much."

Ennybrown commented:

"Life is too short. Enjoy yourself 🥰."

Ms_Trichyia

"If Fella starts, he go stand?"

Medikal cheers Island at her graduation

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Medikal and Fella Makafui's daughter, Island Frimpong, participated in a graduation ceremony held at the premises of actress Yvonne Nelson's school, Just Like Mama Day Care.

In a TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Island Frimpong mounted the stage to introduce herself and recited a self-written poem in front of guests.

