Stonebwoy expressed his gratitude to his family and friends for the love shown to him during his recent graduation

The dancehall artiste graduated from GIMPA with second-class upper honours on July 29, 2024, at a graduation ceremony at the school

Many social media users flooded the comment section to share their opinion on Stonebwoy's achievement

Reigning TGMA Artiste of the Year, Stonebwoy shared a heartfelt message to his well-wishers after his recent academic achievement.

Stonebwoy thanks his family and friends

Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) page to share a video of his post-graduation photoshoot and some of the moments from his time as a student in GIMPA.

The dancehall artiste's video also included congratulatory messages from celebrities and relatives.

In the video's caption, Stonebwoy expressed his appreciation to his family and friends for their congratulatory messages. He added that they had inspired and encouraged him to aim for more achievements in the future.

He wrote,

"Thanks To All Friends And Family For Your Congratulatory messages.. I’m Double inspired and encouraged to keep it UP!! Top Skanka! ❤️."

Stonebwoy graduated with his first degree in Public Administration and Governance at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) on Friday, July 26, 2024.

Below is the social media post Stonebwoy shared to thank his family and friends:

Reactions to Stonebwoy's appreciation message

Stonebwoy's appreciation message to his family and friends gathered responses from social media users. Many people praised the musician for his latest achievement. YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments.

@manuelphrimpz commented:

"Many more blessings to come your way. Congrats champ🎉."

@NANAYAW55471183 commented:

"Charlie, smiles all over my face seeing the congratulatory messages from over the world. That is what I call impacting the world. Congratulations ny3 bro. Proud to be a Follower. God bless you and your family. BHIM!!!!"

@yaseen_baey commented:

"If this doesn't motivate you, then I don't know what else can."

@jahvinz_dc commented:

"Stonebwoy casually building more milestones. can’t say the same for gbenabu. congrats 🎉."

@mrs_sead commented:

"More higher heights to celebrate!"

@jordanupman commented:

"Wow, I'm shut after watching the video. This is beautiful, King."

@_Carterfly commented:

"That’s so beautiful. Congratulatory messages from big stars, that shows the love❤️."

Nadia Buari hails Stonebwoy's wife Dr Louisa

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nadia Buari wrote an emotional message to Dr Louisa Satekla, dentist and the ever-gorgeous wife of dancehall musician Stonebwoy.

Nadia Buari took to her Instagram page to celebrate Dr Louisa for being the strong woman behind Stonebwoy's success.

She shared a beautiful picture of Dr. Louisa, noting that she held it together during his three to four years in school and referring to her as an amazing woman.

