King Promise and Black Sherif, in a trending video, were spotted jamming to the former's Continental song on the street

In the video, the two musicians looked excited as they danced together with some other dancers to the song

The video garnered reactions from social media users, with many of them laughing hard at Black Sherif's dance moves

Ghanaian musicians King Promise and Black Sherif excited fans after a video of them hanging out publicly surfaced on social media.

King Promise jams to Continental with Black Sherif. Photo source: @iamkingpromise @blacksherif

Source: Instagram

King Promise and Black Sherif dance

In a social media video sighted by YEN.com.gh, King Promise and Black Sherif were spotted with a group of dancers in front of a store on the street abroad.

King Promise was seen in front of the camera with Black Sherif and a group of dancers behind him while his song Continental played in the background.

The singer began to showcase his dance moves, which got Black Sherif and the dancers to join in and mimic the same moves. The two musicians looked excited and seemed to be enjoying the song. Their energetic interaction showed a strong chemistry.

Below is the video of King Promise and Black Sherif jamming to Continental song:

King Promise and Black Sherif excite fans

The video garnered many reactions from social media users. Black Sherif, in particular, got many laughing in the comment section with his dance moves. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of these comments.

@rhitchie_ commented:

"Blacko at the back 😂😂😂🔥."

@kendrichchase commented:

"Kweku Frimpong gyae concert nu wate lol."

@stag_99 commented:

"Dede always with the vibe😂."

kennethowusu99442009 commented:

"Wetin blacko too dey do for the back der nu😂."

@blackchampagne_101 commented:

"Blacko is a whole mood😂😂😂."

@awurabena_gorgeous commented:

"Blackoo at the back is everything 😂."

@iamjaybluzz commented:

"Blacko kraaa😂"

@qu_tesslove commented:

"Blacko spoiled it🤭🤭🤭😂."

King Promise performs Paranoid for Vevo

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that King Promise performed a live rendition of his song Paranoid for Vevo UK, impressing fans with his vocal range.

The Ghanaian artiste shared the performance video on his YouTube channel, quickly gaining positive reactions. He also announced the release on his X page (formerly known as Twitter).

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh