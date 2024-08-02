Shatta Bandle Spotted Without His Teeth In Trending Video, Raises Questions: "What Happened?"
- A video showed Shatta Bandle without his new teeth, raising questions among netizens who humorously queried the social media sensation
- The self-acclaimed rich man recently went viral after he visited the dentist to have his teeth fixed, closing the iconic gap in the centre of his mouth
- He made an appearance on TV3's Showbiz 360, and a snippet of his time on the show showed Shatta Bandle with his new teeth clearly missing
Popular Ghanaian socialite Shatta Bandle has gone viral again after he was seen in a new video without his newly acquired teeth, sparking curiosity and amusement among his followers.
The social media star had recently trended on social media after undergoing a dental procedure to close the significant gap in his teeth. This transformation was expertly handled by Dr. Louisa, a renowned dentist and the wife of popular musician Stonebwoy.
The dental makeover received an overwhelmingly positive response from fans, who were delighted to see Shatta Bandle's enhanced smile.
His new appearance was prominently displayed after his appointment with Dr Louisa. However, a snippet from TV3's Showbiz 360 show has emerged, showing him without his new teeth, which has left many Ghanaians puzzled.
PAY ATTENTION: All celebrity news in one place! Follow YEN's Facebook Broadcast channel and read on the go.
The video shared by Shatta Bandle on his Instagram went viral, with netizens trying to find out the reasons behind the absence of his new teeth.
Shatta Bandle's missing teeth get fans talking
YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.
eshemogie_1 said:
"Wait where's your new teeth shatta bandle 😢😢"
itsmaeel commented:
"You left your new teeth home ?"
engrquincy said:
"Have you sold your teeth"
officialemilan wrote:
""What about your new teeth 🦷 😂"
Shatta Bandle dents his teeth
In a similar story by YEN.com.gh, Shatta Bandle reportedly had a dent in his newly fixed teeth, which came as a surprise to social media users.
The diminutive social media sensation recently went viral after getting brand new teeth, filling the trademark gap in the middle of his mouth.
In the comments section of the video shared on Shatta Bandle's official Instagram page, netizens found the turn of events quite amusing.
Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior editor at YEN.com.gh
PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Geraldo Amartey (Entertainment Editor) Geraldo Amartey is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh. He pursued a degree in linguistics at the University of Ghana and graduated in 2020. He has over three years of experience in journalism. Geraldo's professional career in journalism started at the Ministry Of Information, where he worked as a writer. You can reach out to him at geraldo.amartey@yen.com.gh.