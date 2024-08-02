A video showed Shatta Bandle without his new teeth, raising questions among netizens who humorously queried the social media sensation

The self-acclaimed rich man recently went viral after he visited the dentist to have his teeth fixed, closing the iconic gap in the centre of his mouth

He made an appearance on TV3's Showbiz 360, and a snippet of his time on the show showed Shatta Bandle with his new teeth clearly missing

Popular Ghanaian socialite Shatta Bandle has gone viral again after he was seen in a new video without his newly acquired teeth, sparking curiosity and amusement among his followers.

Shatta Bandle is without his new teeth in a new trending video. Photo source: shattabandle

Source: Instagram

The social media star had recently trended on social media after undergoing a dental procedure to close the significant gap in his teeth. This transformation was expertly handled by Dr. Louisa, a renowned dentist and the wife of popular musician Stonebwoy.

The dental makeover received an overwhelmingly positive response from fans, who were delighted to see Shatta Bandle's enhanced smile.

His new appearance was prominently displayed after his appointment with Dr Louisa. However, a snippet from TV3's Showbiz 360 show has emerged, showing him without his new teeth, which has left many Ghanaians puzzled.

The video shared by Shatta Bandle on his Instagram went viral, with netizens trying to find out the reasons behind the absence of his new teeth.

Shatta Bandle's missing teeth get fans talking

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

eshemogie_1 said:

"Wait where's your new teeth shatta bandle 😢😢"

itsmaeel commented:

"You left your new teeth home ?"

engrquincy said:

"Have you sold your teeth"

officialemilan wrote:

""What about your new teeth 🦷 😂"

Shatta Bandle dents his teeth

In a similar story by YEN.com.gh, Shatta Bandle reportedly had a dent in his newly fixed teeth, which came as a surprise to social media users.

The diminutive social media sensation recently went viral after getting brand new teeth, filling the trademark gap in the middle of his mouth.

In the comments section of the video shared on Shatta Bandle's official Instagram page, netizens found the turn of events quite amusing.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh