Comedian Funny Face announced that he would be performing at the DKY Night of Comedy and Music on August 23, 2024

This would be his first performance after his near fatal car accident on March 24, 2024 which injured fice persons

Retired footballer Asamoah Gyan and many others expressed their joy in the news as they dropped heartwarming messages in the comments

Comedian Funny Face is set to perform for the first time after he was involved in a near-fatal accident Sunday night, March 24, 2024, due to allegedly drunk driving. The accident injured five persons, putting them in critical condition.

Funny Face to perform on stage for the first time after a near-fatal car accident. Image Credit: @hitz1039fm and @therealfunnyface

Source: Instagram

Funny Face to perform at comedy show

Funny Face shared a poster on his Instagram page announcing that he would be performing at the DKY Night of Comedy and Music.

The event would be held on August 23, 2024 at 8pm at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

In the caption of the post, the embattled comedian expressed his excitement about resuming to the big stage doing what he loves, comedy.

"🙏🔥 " GYE NYAME " 🙏🔥 Agye Ta ! ... Asem Aba ! 😁🇬🇭🤴🫶❤️"

Poster of details of Funny Face's first show after the accident.

Reactions to Funny Face's show

Ghana and Africa's all time top goal scorer Asamoah Gyan commented under the post expressing his excitement for the show. Many others dropped motivational quotes about Funny Face bouncing back stronger.

Below are the heartwarming messages:

asamoah_gyan3 said:

"I can’t wait ❤️💪🏿"

richson29 said:

"More blessings ❤️🔥Bossu, u will overcome all obstacles 👏👏👏"

obaapa.cinthya said:

"Bouncing back in full strength. I’m proud of you 👍🏼. Agye ta 🔥🔥🔥"

susanbuskwofie said:

"You are definitely rising like a phoenix ✨️"

phalidzogbenyue said:

"Welcome back... welcome back... welcome baaaaaccckk... I kno we will love it ❤️😍🔥🔥🔥🔥"

pri4fit said:

"God be praise!!🙌🙌🙌 The moment I’ve been waiting for, but its rather unfortunate I’m not in gh to come and laugh out loud."

nana_asareofficial said:

"@therealfunnyface normally the second coming of a man is very solidified… #GYE_NYAME AMPA"

official_billyone said:

"Don't go to this show. But if you want to die from laughing, please go. @therealfunnyface won’t come to your funeral."

Funny Face descended on Emelia Brobbey after ‘ex-lover’ joke

YEN.com.gh reported that seasoned actress Emelia Brobbey was not happy when embattled comedian Funny Face joked about them being former lovers.

After a series of back-and-forths in the comment section of a post by Funny Face, he took to X to write a heartfelt message to her.

Despite some fans admiring his bravery in addressing the matter head-on on X, others felt his mental state might be in jeopardy.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh