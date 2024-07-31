Seasoned actress Emelia Brobbey was not happy when embattled comedian Funny Face joked about them being former lovers

After a series of back-and-forths in the comment section on a post by Funny Face, he took to X to write a heartfelt message to her

Despite some fans admiring his bravery in addressing the matter head-on on X, others felt his mental state might be in jeopardy

Comedian Funny Face descended on actress Emelia Brobbey after she refused to accept that they were former lovers, a statement he termed a joke.

Funny Face and Emelia Brobbey engaged in an online feud. Image Credit: @emeliabrobbey and @therealfunnyface

Source: Instagram

Details of Funny Face and Emelia Brobbey's feud

The misunderstanding between Funny Face and Emelia Brobebey started after she commented on one of his videos on Instagram with the word beautiful and the star-struck emoji.

Funny Face responded to her lovely comment with the words, my ex and added the heart and crying emojis.

Funny Face's reference to Emelia as his ex did not sit well with her, and she responded by saying that some jokes were expensive.

He then responded to her by saying that all his Instagram followers knew that his referring to her as his ex was a joke unless she had feelings for him. Hence, the reason she did not take it light-heartedly.

The baby daddy of actress Vanessa Nicole wrote a heartfelt message about the situation on X. He reminisced about the good old days when they used to bond and wondered why they had suddenly fallen apart.

"GYE NYAME " When you are up der some people wanna rock with you.. but when you go down.. they feel ashamed of you to even relate to you ... you @emeliabrobbey ... do u remember how we use to joke and talk on phone and how u comment on every post I made some time ago.... today de3r playing with you k3k3 you bore .... "

The comedian then descended on Emelia with heavy insults and noted that he would make it in life to the extent that she would beg to speak to him.

"FA WU KWASIAAAA KOR " you and other 6 girls.. you will all hear from me soon Fake motherfuxkers !! Pregnant witch Emelia Brobbey !!!! I will be soo big.. you will beg to talk to me .. MARK DIS DAY DOWN .. !!!"

Feud between Funny Face and Emelia Brobbey.

Reactions to the feud between Funny Face and Emelia Brobbey

Many people pleaded with Funny Face not to turn the situation into a feud, adding that it was only a joke. Others also were of the view that his mental state was not fit and called on relations and close friends to put him into order.

The opinions of people are below:

lila.wavy_ said:

"Funny Face is suffering from inferiorty complex. He is so insecure. He is constantly talking down on himself. Life is ups and downs, even if u’re down u shouldn’t keep looking down on yourself. 🥴"

mayaati_1 said:

"Smh, this is the reason people are distancing themselves... the insults are too much. You used to play with her so? How many years ago?"

erickwameodame said:

"What is so wrong being an ex to Funny Face? Asem oo"

thecrookedtraveler said:

"Funny face ankasa he dey shock me! Whenever I think my brother is okay and now about to move on the right track p3 then boom 🤯 misbehavior 🤦🏾‍♂️😢💔Relatives and closed friends should pay much attention to him! Baffour Gyan we beg you mentor him wai 😢"

mensahjayron said:

"The thing pain Funny awwwww🤣"

Kalybos spoke on his relationship with Funny Face

YEN.com.gh reported that Kalybos opened up on the state of his relationship with colleague actor Funny Face who once accused him of chasing his woman.

According to Kalybos, the claims by Funny Face were not true as he was not interested in his colleague's girl.

He added that though he holds no grudges against Funny, he has come to understand that not every person should remain in his life.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh