Rigworld Oil CEO Kofi Amoa-Abban held the one-week observance ceremony for his late mother, Leticia Amoa-Abban, on Saturday, August 3, 2024, at Tema

Several prominent personalities were spotted at the funeral grounds, including businessmen Dr Osei Kwame Despite, Ernest Ofori Sarpong and Ibrahim Mahama; actor John Dumelo, among others

Many people took to the comment section of the Instagram posts to share heartwarming messages to the bereaved family

Rigworld Oil CEO Kofi Amoa-Abban and his family held a one-week observance ceremony for his late mother, Leticia Amoa-Abban, on Saturday, August 3, 2024, at Tema.

Many friends, well-wishers and bigwigs were in attendance to mourn with the family and celebrate the life and legacy of the late Mrs Amoa-Abban.

Ibrahim Mahama, Despite and other bigwigs at the funeral of the mother of Kofi Amoa-Abban. Image Credit: @ghhyper and @ghkwaku

Source: Instagram

One-week celebration of the life of the late Leticia Amoa-Abban

Many celebrities were there to mourn with Kofi Amoa-Abban as he made preparations for the final funeral rites for his mother, Leticia Amoa-Abban.

Founder of Engineers and Planners, a West African indigenous-owned mining company, Ibrahim Mahama; actor and politician John Dumelo; son of ex-president John Dramani Mahama, Sharaf Mahama, were among the prominent names at the funeral grounds.

Other dignitaries include renowned businessmen Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong and Dr Osei Kwame Despite and East Legon Executive Fitness Club members who arrived at the venue flaunting their luxury cars.

Video of Kofi Amoah-Abban at his mum's funeral.

Video of Ibrahim Mahama greeting the family of the late Mrs Leticia Amoa-Abban.

Video of Dr Osei Kwame Despite and East Legon Executive Club members arriving at the funeral grounds.

Sharaf Mahama greeting Kofi Amoa-Abban and the bereaved family.

John Dumelo greeting the bereaved family at the funeral grounds.

Keche was spotted at the funeral grounds.

Video of Patrick Osei Agyemang, aka ‘Countryman Songo’, arriving at the event.

KOD greeting the bereaved family.

Ghanaians empathise with Kofi Amoa-Abban

Several Ghanaians thronged the comment section of the videos to express their condolences to the bereaved family. Below are some of the heartwarming messages.

henriettaadiamah said:

My deepest condolences and prayers to you and the family. May the good Lord comfort you 🙏🏻 Mum, Rest Well in the Bosom of the Almighty God 🙏🏻 ❤️

abenaboampongmaa said:

My condolences to u Mr Abban and the family involved💐

halusena_beauty_andhealthycare said:

Grief. May the lord console thy heart 💔🙏

Too Much sings with shaky voice as Junka Town cast storm Yogot's funeral

YEN.com.gh reported that the late Ghanaian comic actor Yogot, famed for his role in the Junka Town comedy series, has been buried.

His colleagues from the production and his renowned brother Too Much went to pay their last respects. Too Much performed at the funeral, channelling his grief into an emotional performance.

Source: YEN.com.gh