Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye has clocked 100,000 followers on YouTube. She announced the remarkable milestone in a video shared on her TikTok page.

The renowned actress who was very proud of the acheivement could not conceal her joy as she danced happily in the video.

She also flaunted a plaque presented to her from YouTube as a token to honour her achievement.

Tracey Boakye indicated that she was out of Ghana and recently returned to meet the surprise. She was therefore very grateful to Ghanaians and thanked her fans for the immese support.

Tracey Boakye TV hits 100k followers

The YouTube channel of the Ghanaian actress, Tracey Boakye TV recently hit 100,000 followers. It is the platform where Tracey Boakye who is also a producer shares her movies.

She is the face behind hit movies including 'Show me my father', 'Son of the Gods', 'Ganster love', 'My In-Laws', among others.

Netizens congratulate Tracey Boakye over 100K followers

Netizens who saw the post were delighted and took to the comment section to congratulate her.

@Thessy Cosmestics /Skincare wrote:

"Awwwww sis Tracy u look soooooo stunning n u are a woman of substance…Awar3 faata w) papa."

@rukiyatualla2 wrote:

"Congratulations my dear sister. May the good lord be upon you and your family ."

@Asempapah Gloria wrote:

"very expensive bag."

@Thekingsmum wrote:

"Ah Yaa …I love the woman you’ve become seriously."

@ilovetracey_boakye wrote:

"Congrats mama."

