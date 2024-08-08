Stonebwoy, in a video, was spotted at a private art gallery with some members of his team in Norway

The dancehall musician received artwork from a Norway-based Kenyan artist called Merisha as a gift following the tour

Stonebwoy expressed his gratitude to Merisha for the artwork and posed for photos with it

Ghanaian dancehall musician Stonebwoy could not hide his excitement after receiving a gift from an artist in Norway.

Stonebwoy receives artwork from a Norway-based Kenyan artist, Merisha. Photo source: @stonebwoy @jmatheartist

Kenyan artist gifts Stonewboy an artwork

In a social media video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Stonebwoy and his team members visited a private gallery to explore and appreciate some beautiful artworks from talented Norwegian artists.

The musician admired the different artworks on exhibition as he and his team examined them.

A Norway-based Kenyan artist, Merisha Olwero, decided to surprise musician Stonebwoy with one of her finest artworks as a parting gift for visiting the art gallery with his team.

Stonebwoy beamed with excitement as he received the artwork and admired its artistic beauty. The dancehall artiste expressed his gratitude to Merisha Olwero and lavished praise on her for the beautiful artwork.

The BHIM Nation President recently travelled to Norway to prepare for the release of his upcoming album. He recently performed with some high-profile international musicians at the 2024 Reggae Geel Festival in Belgium.

Below is the video of Stonebwoy receiving the artwork from Merisha Olwero at an art gallery in Norway:

Reactions to the video

The video of Stonebwoy receiving the artwork as a gift from Merisha Olwero gathered reactions from his fans on social media. Many of them expressed their admiration for the artwork. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of these comments.

Stonebwoy goes on boat ride in Norway

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy took some time off to wind down after his critically acclaimed performance in Belgium.

The dancehall artiste embarked on a boat cruise in Norway with Norwegian-Ghanaian artiste Akuvi Kumoji.

The sensational female singer described her moment with Stonebwoy as a 'dream come true'.

