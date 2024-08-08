Mercy Asiedu, in a conversation with fellow actress Emelia Brobbey, opened up about the importance of avoiding certain friendships

The actress explained that not everyone who claims to be a friend is a friend and might end up being your biggest enemy

She shared personal experiences where people who were jovial and playful around her ended up being backbiters behind closed doors

Popular Ghanaian actress Mercy Asiedu, in an interview with fellow actress Emelia Brobbey, spoke about the importance of avoiding certain friendships. Mercy Asiedu stressed that not everyone who claims to be a friend truly is one, and some might turn out to be your biggest enemies.

Mercy Asiedu speaks on how dangerous friends can be. Photo source: mercyasiedu

Source: Instagram

Drawing from her own experiences, the actress shared how people who appeared jovial and friendly around her often ended up being backbiters when out of sight. She pointed out that these individuals could be dangerous, hiding their true intentions behind a mask of friendliness.

Mercy Asiedu emphasized that Ghanaians should be careful when dealing with others. She remarked that humans can be more dangerous than ghosts. She argued that with ghosts, their nature was clear, and people knew what they were dealing with, while in contrast, humans can hide their true colours, making it difficult to identify potential harm.

Mercy Asiedu's words resonate

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

_.Che_rry commented:

"They spoil you to them and set traps for you. Funny enough, those they sit to talk about you also talk about them in their absence."

kandy431989 said:

"I went through Same in the hand of so call friend. let be careful with dose trying to get close to us."

Akosua Disturb wrote:

"I’ve been placing people at where they belong and life has been so good 😊"

Mercy Asiedu's first movie

In a similar story published by YEN.com.gh, Mercy Asiedu, in the same interview with Emelia Brobbey, shared her experience in her first appearance on set and how tough her journey was.

The actress mentioned that her first film was the Kumawood film Asoreba, where she played actor Agya Koo's spouse.

Mercy Asiedu recalled the nerves she felt acting in her first major film and how she impressed the CEO of MiracleFilms.

