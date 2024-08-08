Actress and businesswoman Akuapem Poloo got many people talking when she posted old pictures on her Instagram page

However, one photo that caught the attention of many was the one where she wore a cropped top that flaunted her bosoms and the upper part of her back while posing with her hands at the back of her head

Many people talked about how she had been a baddie from her teenage years through till now, while others shared their varied opinions in the comments

Socialite and actress Akuapem Poloo caused a frenzy on social media when she posted old pictures, which stunned many people with her growth.

Akuapem Poloo drops old pictures from 2005. Image Credit: @akuapem_poloo

Akuapem Poloo's old pictures

Sharing the throwback pictures on her Instagram page, Akuapem Poloo noted that they were captured in 2005.

The socialite hinted that she had always been a baddie, considering the revealing outfit she wore then. She wore black trousers and a red top that flaunted her cleavage and the upper part of her back.

The passionate businesswoman also noted that someone sent her the pictures, which got her excited.

"😆🤷🏻‍♀️ oh Poloo in her element 🤦‍♀️somewhere 2005 oo someone just sent me all this pix."

Akuapem Poloo's old pictures.

Reactions to Akuapem Poloo's old pictures

The carousel post got many people laughing hard in the comment section as they shared their opinions about them. Others also gave Akuapem Poloo nicknames that described the stunning looks she slayed in the pictures.

Below are the opinions of people on Akuapem Poloo's old pictures:

gasconi_iscorrupt said:

"BardiCardi since 90s😂"

trudy_diamond said:

"Poloo I have a picture of you and my husband way back in primary school ooo 😂😂😂"

ja.cklyn9827 said:

"Poloo this day bii ourday or what?

qwasiblay1 said:

"My Selxy Rosemond Brown ❤️"

mhayasofficial said:

"Fresh from day one much love Queen ❤️❤️"

