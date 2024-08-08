Viral dance couple Yoofi and Jane have shared the latest update on their journey to becoming first-time parents

The couple took to social media to announce that Jane had given birth to a bouncing little daughter

Photos and videos of their final moments in the labour ward and their best moments as new parents have surfaced online

Ghanaian dancer and founder of the Chinese chapter of DWP Academy, Yoofi Greene is now a father.

The dancer and his Russian wife, who doubles as his dancing and content-creating partner, welcomed their first child on July 22 this year.

The interracial couple excited scores of fans after they announced the arrival of their new child.

Yoofi And Jane relish their first moments as parents Photo source: Instagram/YoofiandJane

Yoofi and Jane share their childbirth story

Yoofi Greene is the founder of DWP Academy's Chinese chapter. The Ghanaian dancer and his Russian wife have become a viral sensation with their cheerful videos documenting their lives as an interracial couple and globally acknowledged choreographers.

Talking about their new daughter, the couple who has collaborated with numerous Ghanaian stars said,

22.07.2024 Our lives changed once and forever, 2 of us became 3. The delivery was difficult, nothing like we imagined but our girl is here and we couldn’t be happier. We’re taking a few days to take everything in but for now… Give this girl a warm welcome

Ghanaians react to the good news from Yoofi and Jane

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Yoofi and Jane's new journey as parents.

reinaadepapii said:

🥹💕 blessings and love to you on this new journey in life

lisa_rodrigues85 wrote:

A beautiful and blessed couple and now have become 3 with your beautiful daughter. You guys and beautiful and blessed. 🙏❤️

lynz_k noted:

The new road that you have embarked on together has already made fruit. In a few hours it with be perfect

mamibilinguede3 remarked:

Noooooo.Dont be worried,you will come back again....❤️....only some time for the new situation and then.....woo😍...😘

butterc_p added:

you are showing such an important part in becoming a parent 🥹♥️ you will love your child so much but you’ll also mourn the times where it was only two of you ♥️🙏🏽

Yoofi Greene's Russian wife tries Fufu

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Jane, Yoofi Greene's partner had recounted her first time eating the Ghanaian meal Fufu.

The Salsa teacher described the experience to TV3's Berla Mundi as eating something foreign to her taste buds.

