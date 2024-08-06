Comedian Funny Face announced on social media that he had made a new song for his Ekow Go Dis Way challenge

The song bore the name of the challenge, and on social media, he dropped a teaser which has excited many of his fans

People advised him to promote the song and urged him to create a dance challenge with the likes of Dancegod Lloyd

Funny Face drops a new song Ekow Go Dis Way.

Funny Face drops a new song

Funny Face took to his Instagram page to tease his fans with a new song he made with musician Cokeman.

In the caption of the post, the comedian noted that the song would be a hit and announced it would be released on August 7, 2024, at 2 p.m. on his YouTube Channel, Funny Face Official.

"🙏🔥 " GYE NYAME " 🙏🔥 NEW BANGER " EKOW GO DIS WAY " ft @godson_cokeman dropping GOD willing 7th AUGUST 2024 on my youtube channel ( FUNNY FACE OFFICIAL ) 2 : 00 pm ..... .AGYE TA - TA- TA !!!! TO GOD BE THE GLORY 🇬🇭🙏🫶❤️"

Below is the teaser of Funny Face's new song Ekow go dis way:

Reactions to Funny Face's new song

The song excited many of Funny Face's fans, who endorsed it by sharing positive reviews in the comments section.

Others also advised him on how to promote it by seeking the services of talented Ghanaian dancers such as Dancegod Lloyd or Incredible Zigi to create a dance challenge that people would love.

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians on the new song:

jamesameyaw_77 said:

"Herrr Funny stop the song and Go this way 🔥🔥🔥"

nyamekyeshadrack

"Indeed, it's lit—a huge Banger. I suggest you involve Dancegod or Ziggy in creating a dance challenge for this banger. ❤️. This one is not just Agye Ta, but rather, Agye Ta, Ta, Ta, Taaaaaaaaaaaa. Your talent is still gold, no matter what."

mak_kete

"Popular Song of the Year🔥🔥🔥.....God thank you for answered prayers🙌🙌🙌 Funny I say go this way with greatness🌟🌟🌟 why not😍😍😂😂"

gmliveweddings

"My brother cut it 😂😂😂 the song 🎵 is a banger"

mz_nama

"You need to contact @happytownproject and mama Toli toli to promote this song. With her alone the music will go far"

Peeps excited as Funny Face announces show

YEN.com.gh also reported that Funny Face announced he would perform at the DKY Night of Comedy and Music on August 23, 2024.

This would be the comedian's first performance after his near-fatal car accident on March 24, 2024, which left five people injured.

Retired footballer Asamoah Gyan and many others expressed joy at the news and dropped heartwarming comments for him.

