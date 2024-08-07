TikToker Grey Bervel got many people laughing hard with his rendition of musicians KiDi and Black Sherif's Lomo Lomo

The TikToker sang the newly released song with an opera voice and a voice that could be likened to someone in the choir

Many people shared their excitement in the comment section and talked about KiDi sharing his video on social media

Ghanaian TikToker, Grey Bervel, with the handle greybevel.x, has gone viral after he posted his rendition of Ghanaian musicians KiDi and Black Sherif's recently released song Lomo Lomo.

Man sings KiDi and Black Sherif's Lomo Lomo with an opera voice.

Rendition of KiDi and Blacko's Lomo Lomo

In the video, the TikToker Grey Bervel laid on his bed as he sang KiDi and Black Sherif's Lomo Lomo with a choir-like and opera tone.

While singing, he alternated between high and low pitch tones, which caught the attention of many people.

Writing a description of the video, Grey Bervel noted that his rendition of Lomo Lomo was supposed to motivate people on Monday during their lunch break.

Meanwhile, the song has gone viral, and many people sing a cover or a dance challenge like Britain's Got Talent star Abigail Dromo.

TikToker singing KiDi and Blacko's Lomo Lomo.

Reactions to the TikToker's video

Many people in the post's comment section talked about how KiDi directed them to find @greybervel.x's TikTok account after the Ghanaian musician posted his video on his social media pages.

Others also made funny remarks about why the TikToker sang the newly released song like he was in the choir, adding laughing emojis to their statements.

Below are the funny reactions from social media users:

A Girl Has No Name said:

"I’m coming from Kidi’s page, just wanted to confirm something"

Akwesi Acheampong Kyei Isaac said:

"Kidi gave me the ticket to your account 😂😂

Zibble said:

"Kidi go take issue come. How you make I come watch this laugh like that 😂🤣"

꧁𖣘༆Zain Fashion 💯༆꧂ said:

"They banned am from the choir masters so he take break small to do rehearsal with this song 🤣🤣🤣"

Abiana🐣 said:

"Ei chale. My sound for the week. I won’t be able to concentrate 😂😂😂😂"

oheneyere61 said:

"Eiii..this is serious kidi needs you on his remix...damnnnn!😍😍😍but honestly I can't stop laughing... I thought it was a gospel song . nice voice😂😂😂😂😂😂"

KiDi shared story behind Blacko collab

YEN.com.gh reported that KiDi, in an interview with 3Music TV, detailed how he ended up recording his latest song, 'Lomo Lomo', with Black Sherif.

The musician said a majority of the song was written by Kojo Black and sent to him, and he later sent the song to Black Sherif for a verse.

According to the musician, Black Sherif initially requested a different song after hearing the tune as it did not resonate with him.

