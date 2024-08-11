CEO of the Crime Check Foundation (CCF), Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng, in a video, disclosed that actress Nana Ama McBrown planned to pay for the release of 47 inmates

He noted that the seasoned actress planned on making that happen on her 47th birthday on August 15, 2024

Many Ghanaians could not hide their joy as they praised the Empress and bestowed God's blessings upon her life

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

CEO of the Crime Check Foundation (CCF), Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng, has opened up about seasoned actress and business mogul Nana Ama McBrown's initiative to pay for the release of 47 prisoners.

Nana Ama McBrown to fund the release of 47 prisoners on her 47th birthday. Image Credit: @iamamamcbrowngh

Source: Instagram

McBrown to free prisoners on birthday

Mr Kwarteng said that on her 47th birthday, August 15, 2024, Mrs McBrown Mensah intended to make the dreams of the 47 inmates a reality.

This comes after Mrs McBrown Mensah pledged to decongest the prisons in Ghana during an episode on her cooking show, McBrown's Kitchen, in February 2024. On the same show, she presented a cheque of GH¢10,000 to the CCF to support the organisation's petty offenders project.

However, in a recent video captured at Akuse Prison, Mr Kwarteng pleaded with Ghanaians touched by McBrown's kind gesture to pray for her. He said that it was not easy being a prisoner in Ghana and that it was not a joke.

Video of Mr Kwarteng talking about McBrown's initiative.

Ghanaians eulogise McBrown

The video touched many Ghanaians who hailed her for being kind-hearted and showered God's blessings upon her life.

Below are the heartwarming messages from Ghanaians to the Empress Production owner:

afia1604 said:

"Felicity Nana Ama Agyemang!!! You will alway stand tall in everything!!!!! Even in darkness, you shall shine brighter!!! Your great great grand children will even enjoy your blessings!!!! Happy Birthday in advance my darling!!!! ❤️❤️❤️"

ariesfirst_child said:

"8 times de3 they shouldn’t release him cus he will go back again 😂😂The first timers should be considered not this 8 times guy😂😂😂"

maur_rhieene said:

"Mcbrown is really doing Christian Atsu's job for crime check. God bless her😍"

celestinedowokpor said:

"God bless her so much ooh😍"

empressdaily5 said:

"Much love and respect for this Woman ❤️"

akosuahsikapa said:

"No one understands her blessings, she’s doing the lord’s work🙌"

unbreakable_8_viii said:

"God bless you #Her Excellency 👏❤️❤️❤️"

osikaniama said:

"May our good Lord continue to bless you Nana"

Below is the full video.

McBrown cooked for Akosombo spillage victims

YEN.com.gh reported that actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown led her McBrown's Kitchen and McBrown Foundation teams to Abgetikpo in the Volta region.

The team donated relief items from sponsors to the displaced community after it was affected by the unfortunate incident of the Akosombo Dam spillage.

As part of the activities, the Empress cooked delicious meals for the victims, attracting significant applause from netizens.

Source: YEN.com.gh