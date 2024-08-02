Ex-footballer Asamoah Gyan, in a trending video, apologised to Fadda Dickson on comic actor Funny Face's behalf

The comic actor had a fallout with Fadda Dickson a few years ago at the beginning of his longstanding issue with his baby mama, Vanessa Nicole

Many people who took to the comment section of the video shared their views on Asamoah Gyan's comments

Ex-Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan apologised on behalf of comic actor Funny Face to media personality Fadda Dickson over their past fallout.

Asamoah Gyan begs on Funny Face's behalf

Asamoah Gyan appeared on media personality Dan Kweku Yeboah's sports show on Peace FM to promote his upcoming All-Regional Games event.

During the interview, the ex-footballer took the opportunity to make a humble plea to Fadda Dickson on Funny Face's behalf.

Asamoah Gyan pleaded with Fadda Dickson to forgive Funny Face for his past utterances towards him.

He said:

"I extend my greetings to Fadda Dickson and other Despite Media officials. I want to use this platform to apologise to Fadda Dickson on Funny Face's behalf for their past issues."

He also promised to arrange a meeting for Funny Face to personally apologise to Fadda Dickson if he accepted his plea and gave the comic actor a second chance.

He said:

"If you look at the situation, it was not his fault. I plead for you to allow me to bring Funny Face here to apologise and resolve your issues personally."

Funny Face had a big public fallout with Fadda Dickson a few years ago after he insulted him at the beginning of his spat with his baby mama, Vanessa Nicole.

He also accused Fadda Dickson of neglecting him after he was involved in an accident.

Below is the video of Asamoah Gyan begging Fadda Dickson on Funny Face's behalf:

Reactions to Asamoah Gyan's apology

Asamoah Gyan's plea to Fadda Dickson garnered mixed reactions on social media. Many praised Asamoah Gyan for attempting to help Funny Face. Others warned the ex-footballer to beware of Funny Face, as he could fall out with him. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of these comments.

@mj.blinks commented:

"U saf u for watch out cus wen tins go bad he go insult u den ur family all, see wat he did to Emelia recently."

@maameabenaanyarkopoku commented:

"A friend in need is a friend INDEED ❤️❤️❤️ RESPECT NANA ASAMOAH."

@kay.williams007 commented:

"A leopard can never change its spots…. Just saying."

@nana_otafregya_berima commented:

"Baby jet you yourself very soon he'll start insulting you as well😂."

@awukuedith commented:

"God richly blessed you, baby jet."

@thesaxdoctor commented:

"Hhhheeerrr Asamoah, God richly bless you."

