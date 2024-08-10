Endurance Grand recently visited her family in Nigeria after her first-ever assignment in the UK with a few other DWP Academy stars

The dancer has shared some of her best moments so far after she reconnected with her Nigerian family

A video of the dancer and her sister playing dress up has got many fans drooling over their sisterly bond

Ghanaian dancer Endurance Grand was among several other DWP Academy stars who traveled to the UK for this year's Ghana Party in the Park.

The viral Afro-dancer visited her family in Nigeria to wind down after back-to-back international trips, sharing her art with the world.

Endurance Grand in Nigeria with her sister

Endurance Grand reconnects with her sister

Endurance Grand has become Ghana's most-followed dancer on social media, with nearly ten million followers on TikTok.

The dancer grew up in Ghana and Nigeria and was born to a Nigerian mother.

In a video she posted, the dancer shared a heartwarming moment with her sister and showed her some of the items she purchased while in the UK.

Endurance Grand's sister is a thriving fashion entrepreneur and a wife. Last year, she shared a throwback photo with Endurance Grand, which took social media by storm.

Endurance Grand and her sister excite fans

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Endurance Grand's moments in Nigeria with her sister.

sawdatu.abdulai said:

"Grand and Enyo combo is always something else😂😂😂"

ditabeb wrote:

"I don't know why but I love what this woman gives off so much. She remains herself. A very beautiful soul. Don't change for anyone. I love you for who you are and that will never change. Can't wait to make you my coach. I love you maa"

vc_shotit remarked:

"How’s ur sis speaking igbo. I thought you’re ghanian"

chikaodieze exclaimed:

"Grand will always be Grand🔥🔥🔥🔥"

Endurance Grand talks about her 1st time abroad

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Endurance Grand had embarked on her debut international gig this year as she was booked to perform at the CDC festival in Berlin.

The dancer shared her best moments from the CDC festival, where she was one of only two dancers to coach multiple sessions at this year's edition.

