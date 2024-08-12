Beeztrap KOTM recounted his first meeting with Sarkodie before they collaborated on the latter's Amen song

The Asakaa Boys group member also shared some of the challenges he faced during the recording session with Sarkodie

Many people flooded the comment section to hail both Beeztrap KOTM and Sarkodie

Fast-rising Ghanaian musician Beeztrap KOTM opened up about his recent music collaboration with rapper Sarkodie.

Beeztrap KOTM details how he was featured on Sarkodie's Amen song. Photo source: @beeztrapkotm @sarkodie

Source: Instagram

Beeztrap KOTM speaks about collaboration with Sarkodie

In an interview with Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Delay, Beeztrap KOTM shared details about his first encounter with Sarkodie.

The musician disclosed that Sarkodie texted him about the collaboration after he promoted his hit single Fly Girl, featuring rapper Oseikrom Sikani, on social media.

Beeztrap KOTM also stated that Sarkodie's manager, Angel Town, contacted him to inform him of the rapper's intention to send him the song to listen to.

He said:

"I was very happy when Sarkodie called me. He posted Fly Girl, and I got excited after seeing it. My friend recorded and shared a video of my reaction on TikTok, but I got negative feedback. Within that period, Sarkodie texted me and told me he wanted to send me a song, but people normally fail to deliver their promises. So, his manager called to inform me that Sarkodie had done his verse on the song, so he wanted to send it to me."

The Asakaa Boys member added that Sarkodie was unimpressed with his first verse and instantly rejected it, so he had to record a new verse to meet Otan crooner's desired standard.

He said:

"I recorded my verse about three minutes after he sent me the song, but he and his team did not accept it, so I had to record another one."

Rapper Sarkodie featured Beeztrap KOTM on his Amen song from his 2024 six-track album, The Championship, a few months ago.

The song received positive reviews from critics and became an instant success on the airwaves and digital music platforms.

Below is the video of Beeztrap KOTM speaking about his collaboration with Sarkodie:

Reactions to the video

Many people in the comment section hailed Beeztrap KOTM for his humble demeanour during the interview. Others praised Sarkodie for helping young emerging artistes in the industry. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of these comments below.

dannyk4 commented:

"It hurts that people don’t see how Sarkodie is good at helping others 😌❤️landlord forever 🙏."

Trenchkid01 commented:

"Sarkodie helps those who humble themselves."

user26583497007201 commented:

"This guy is very calm. I pray you go far."

PABOL ESCOBAR commented:

"Sark is very good."

Oceanz Enterprise commented:

"He got Humble and gratitude soul🔥🔥🔥."

Fii_ commented:

"Sark knows exactly what he wants…you can’t do whatever you want on his track but he can do whatever he want on your track..landlord😂🔥🔥🔥🔥."

Beeztrap excited as Sarkodie performs Amen

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Beeztrap KOTM was excited when Sarkodie performed their song, Amen, at the Kwapong Hall Week event.

He took to social media to share a video of Sarkodie's performance and revealed his plan to mount the stage with the rapper soon and perform with him.

Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh