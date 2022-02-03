Ghanaian actor John Dumelo has celebrated his 38th birthday with wild party and massive celebration

His wife, Gifty Dumelo, shared four videos from the celebration to wish her dear husband a happy birthday

Dumelo nearly broke his leg in one of the dancing videos as seen by YEN.com.gh on Gifty's Instagram handle

Many fans have reacted to the video and wished the actor, and politician a happy birthday as he turns 38

Ghanaian actor and politician, John Dumelo, is celebrating his birthday on February 1, 2022, and his wife has released some videos to celebrate him.

In the video seen by YEN.com.gh, Dumelo is seen with friends and family all around him while he boogied up and down with his favourite music.

In one of the videos seen by YEN.com.gh, Dumelo nearly broke his left leg while dancing and the change on his face reflected the pain.

A collage of Dumelo dancing. Photo credit: @missgeeonly/Instagram

Fans react to Dumelo's dancing videos

Many lovers of the actor have commented on the videos with the majority wishing him a happy birthday.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

theresamiller2004: "Happy birthday."

nanahemaadocia: "John dumelo spoil daddy lumba's song for us wae"

itstaty_kal: "Happy birthday the last slide."

ellsy_ghartey: "Happy birthday John."

bukoladorcas52: "Happy birthday to you Sir! Age with Sufficient grace."

mrs_dadzie: "Happy birthday President in the making …soar higher great one."

ngatakhafaty: "Joyeux anniversaire pluie de bénédiction sur toi mon chèr."

the_skywalker21: "Happy birthday uncle John."

sylvermoment_millinery: "Happiest birthday to him."

d_wurian: "Happy blessed birthday king."

miss.j_posh_: "S this not despite birthday party ? My friend was there yesterday. Location seems similar."

a2naglorry: "Happy birthday."

blessings783: "Happy birthday to him."

amss_.x: "Happy birthday Superstar."

beauty_tracesgh: "As for John we know he will never wear his ring ooh daabi."

Dumelo's wife celebrates him with more photos

Earlier, Gifty Dumelo also released photos to wish her husband a happy birthday.

YEN.com.gh published the photo which show the deep love between the husband and wife.

Gifty revealed in the caption the depth of her love for her husband, with whom she has a child, a boy, John Selator Dumelo Jnr.

In other news, Ghanaian business mogul Osei Kwame Despite, has also celebrated his 60th birthday in grand style.

