Sarkodie, in a trending video, was spotted hanging out with Kofi Kinaata in Paris

The rapper recently travelled to France for his performance at the Africa Station fan zone event

The video excited many fans, who trooped to the comment section to share their excitement

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie met with Kofi Kinaata in Paris after arriving in France for his performance at a music event.

Sarkodie hangs out with Kofi Kinaata

In a social media video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Sarkodie was spotted hanging out with Kofi Kinaata in France.

The two musicians looked excited as they exchanged pleasantries and conversed while recording a video for their fans at the Meliá Paris La Défense hotel.

Sarkodie recently travelled to Paris for a music event at the Olympics. The rapper will represent Ghana alongside King Promise and Darkovibes at the Africa Station Fan Zone music event at the Stade Robert Cesar in L'Île-Saint-Denis on August 10, 2024.

Kofi Kinaata recently thrilled fans at the Ghanafest Paris Olympic concert on Saturday, August 3, 2024, alongside veteran highlife artiste Bessa Simons and songstress Sista Afia.

He is also expected to perform at his Kofi Kinaata Live in Norway concert in Sentralen, Oslo, on Saturday, August 10, 2024.

The video raised speculations about a potential music collaboration between Sarkodie and Kofi Kinaata in the near future.

Below is the video of Sarkodie and Kofi Kinaata hanging out in Paris:

Reactions to the video

Fans expressed excitement after seeing Sarkodie and Kofi Kinaata link up in Paris. YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments of these comments below.

@Amgsarkcess commented:

"Sarkodie and Kofi Kinaata linked up in Paris,the greatest rapper in Africa and the best song writer Africa,Goat settings !!❤️🙌🏾🐐."

@AmgSarkoholic commented:

"Enemies no be God 🙏❤️."

@KojofxBouncer commented:

"Sark ne Kinaata❤️."

@AneroDenkey commented:

"WestGold 🤴🏿 Landlord."

