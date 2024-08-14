Kofi Kinaata sponsored an all-expense trip to Dubai for one of his fans for being loyal and supportive of his craft

The young fan was overcome with joy as he touched down in Dubai and took several photos of himself

Kofi Kinaata recently returned to Ghana from a European tour and is expected to join the lucky fan in Dubai for an event

Ghanaian musician Kofi Kinaata made a kind gesture towards one of his Ghanaian fans, who has been influential in promoting his music on social media.

Kofi Kinaata sponsors fan on Dubai trip

Kofi Kinaata recently returned to Ghana after performing at multiple European music events. He performed at the Ghanafest Paris Olympics Concert with highlife legend Bessa Simmons and singer Sista Afia before heading to Norway for his album tour concert.

Over the years, the musician has built a big fanbase, especially in his hometown of Takoradi. He is also well-known for his special connection with his fans, which has contributed to his prominence and mainstream success in the Ghanaian music industry.

Kofi Kinaata rewarded one of his fans, Thomas Anero Denkey, for his continuous support and loyalty towards his music and brand.

The musician sponsored an all-expenses-paid trip for Thomas to visit Dubai for a summer of relaxation and exploration of its beautiful scenery.

In a social media video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Thomas was spotted at the airport in Dubai following his arrival in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Thomas, a blogger and an event promoter, was overwhelmed and overexcited by Kofi Kinaata's generous gesture towards him.

The young fan beamed with a smile as he marvelled at the beauty of the city and the opportunity to realise one of his dreams while being recorded by a colleague.

Kofi Kinaata is expected to join Thomas and many of his fans on a Dubai yacht cruise party from August 15 to August 17.

Kofi Kinaata eats gobɛ after Ghana return

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kofi Kinaata shared a video of himself consuming a bowl of beans and plantain in his home after returning to Ghana from his European tour.

The musician expressed excitement when he was served his favourite meal in his dining room and promised to support the food vendor.

