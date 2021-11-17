Tv personality Delay has wowed her followers on Instagram with a lovely video

In the video, the beautiful TV star was captured feeling herself

The said video has drawn massive reactions from her followers

On-air personality, Delay, known in private life as Deloris Frimpong Manso, has drawn some reactions on Instagram.

Delay has released a video proving that in her 40s she is still one of the beautiful screen goddesses in the country at the moment.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Delay is seen in a multi-coloured tight straight dress.

Video of Delay feeling herself draws reactions on Instagram (Photo credit: Delay/Instagram)

Source: Instagram

From the video, she wore a long black wig as she looked beautiful.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The award-winning presenter was also captured in the video feeling herself as she twist and turn for the camera.

Social media users have taken to the comment section to air their views:

reggies_makeovers quizzed:

"It’s the audio and the sexiness for me."

_coded.issues

"Wow."

lindaasiedu244 commented:

"looking beautiful."

nayaafriqa

"Odc Broni papabi."

pharoah.monk:

"Nice physique!."

Nana Ama Strong: Strongman's beautiful girlfriend dazzles in latest photo

Speaking about female celebrities, Wilma Nana Ama, the ever-beautiful girlfriend of Ghanaian rapper Strongman Burner known in real life as Osei Kwaku Vincent has been spotted in a new photo.

In the photo posted on Instagram and sighted by YEN.com.gh, Wilma Nana Ama, known on social media as Nana Ama Strong, was seen beaming with smiles.

She was captured wearing an orange long-sleeved shirt over a loose black skirt in what looked like their plush living room.

A look inside the room showed that it was decorated with expensive furniture and some family photos.

Nana Ama McBrown dazzles in stunning photo dressed in purple; fans react massively

Meanwhile, Influential Ghanaian actress and TV show host, Nana Ama McBrown, has dazzled her teeming fans and followers with a new breathtaking photo of herself.

In the photo sighted by YEN.com.gh on the official Instagram page of the screen goddess, Nana Ama McBrown was seen beaming with her infectious smile.

The United Showbiz host was seen wearing a purple dress which had some pearly strings attached to the shoulder bits.

Source: Yen Ghana