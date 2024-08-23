Esther Smith has opened up about her relationship with some colleagues in the gospel music industry

In a recent interview, Esther Smith shared her first encounter with Cecilia Marfo, which impressed her

Fans hailed Esther Smith after she recounted her gesture towards her colleague after that encounter

Ghanaian gospel luminary Esther Smith is currently on a promotional run ahead of her upcoming concerts.

In an interview on Ultimate FM, the singer expressed her thoughts about gospel musicians performing songs from their colleagues, saying:

"I am elated when people perform my songs. In my opinion, the person is spreading the gospel."

Esther Smith talks highly about Cecilia Marfo.

Esther Smith recounted her first encounter with Cecilia Marfo, who mesmerised her with a performance of the hit single, Gye No Di.

"I was given some cloths at the the program. I gave it to Cecilia Marfo after her performance," Esther Smith said in her interview.

Gye No Di, Esther Smith's debut album which dropped in 2001, earned her three Ghana Music Awards, including Gospel Album of the Year.

According to Esther Smith, the performance influenced her to recommend Cecilia Marfo to producers who were clamouring for her vocals when her career was at its peak. She also extended the same gesture to Cynthia McCauley.

Esther Smith impresses Ghanaians

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Esther Smith's account of her first meeting with Cecilia Marfo.

charitynyarkoh95 said:

"people with pure hearts always recommend others. May God richly bless them"

user67348200885513 wrote:

"i have been loving your song since I was young til now.always looking young"

Sofo Abban noted:

"Esther is one of the powerful singer in Africa"

Kweku Douglas remarked:

"Just a recommendation 🤍"

Incredible KayJay added:

"Madam Cynthia McCauley is in Cape Coast she is amazing 😍"

Esther Smith talks about life before fame

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Esther Smith had recounted her rise to fame, speaking about her career aside from music.

According to the Som No Yie hitmaker, she used to work as a graphic designer with colleague Edward Akwasi Boateng's wife.

The gospel music icon also established that she stuck to music over the other options despite her knack for graphic design.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

