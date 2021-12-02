Nadia Buari has displayed another talent of hers with a video singing and rapping like a musician

Nadia could pass as the female version of Sarkodie with her delightful performance in the video

Nadia has warmed the hearts of fans with videos of her perfectly mimicking some celebrities

Popular actress Nadia Buari keeps displaying her versatility to the delight of Ghanaians and she is loved for this.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Nadia is seen dancing, rapping like a musician, and could pass as the female version of Sarkodie.

She rapped one of the popular trending TikTok song, with gestures and facial expressions like a true rapper.

A collage of Nadia Buari. Photo credit: @iamnadiabuari/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Nadia danced so well to the song showing how much she was enjoying herself.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Mimicking top celebrities

Already a top actress in Ghana, Nigeria, and being known all over Africa, Nadia has proven that she is more than just an actress.

She is able to mimic others so perfectly as if she is their director.

For instance, she mimicked gospel singer Diana Asamoah’s way of speaking and mannerisms exactly in a video that was published earlier.

In another video, Nadia mimicked Counselor Lutterodt’s way of speaking and behaviour.

The controversial counselor was talking and encouraging girls to go for money rather than love.

He explained that when they go for money will follow.

In yet another video, Nadia mimicked Cecilia Marfo’s trending ‘Washawasay’ video and dressed just like the gospel singer.

Nadia Buari sings Fameye's Twi song fluently

Meanwhile, Nadia has spoken Twi for the first time when she sang and jammed to Fameye’s Halleluyah song.

She indicated in the caption that she loves the song and that it is all that one needs to get moving.

The song speaks about Fameye turning deaf ears to all negative comments to get to where he has reached in life today.

Jackie Appiah looks good in wedding gown

In other news, actress Jackie Appiah has stunned fans with a video looking gorgeous in a wedding gown.

Jackie wore mild makeup that enhances her natural looks, with wedding accessories to complement her bridal looks.

We cannot say if Jackie indeed married in that gown, or if she just wore it for the photos.

Source: Yen.com.gh