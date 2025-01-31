Small Pin, in a video, displayed his immense strength as he carried his colleague Gentle on his shoulders

The diminutive comic actor beamed with a smile as he impressed content creator Kwaw Weezy and another acquaintance

The video of Small Pin carrying his colleague gained massive attention on social media, with many Ghanaians finding it hilarious

Popular diminutive Ghanaian actor Small Pin courted attention after a new video of him surfaced on social media.

In a video shared by Ghanaian content comic skit maker Kwaw Weezy on his official TikTok page, the diminutive actor, sporting a blue T-shirt and short jeans displayed his strength as he effortlessly carried his close associate and upcoming actor Gentle on his shoulders.

Small Pin, who humorously challenged Faisal Alhassan, the first winner of Ghana's Strongest competition to a fight recently, held his colleague, who sat on his shoulders with his right hand as he moved around on a dusty road while being captured on camera by Kwaw Weezy and another acquaintance.

The diminutive actor beamed with a smile as he bragged about his strength and mocked Gentle for not having a massive weight, which made it easier for him to carry him on his shoulders.

Small Pin carefully dropped Gentle on his feet and was asked by Kwaw Weezy to embark on another attempt to prove how strong he was. The diminutive actor successfully carried his colleague on his shoulders during his second attempt before putting him down after a while.

Gentle, in an attempt to prove how strong he was and impress the bystanders, also tried to carry Small Pin but struggled to do so.

Small Pin became an overnight sensation on social media in 2024 after featuring in several comedy skits. The diminutive actor has also been spotted hanging out with Kumawood star Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win and his wife Maame Serwaa on the premises of their Great Minds International School on multiple occasions.

He also courted attention after a video of him performing a Kete dance in front of his young son during his visit to Prempeh College in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

Below is the video of Small Pin carrying a grown man on his shoulders:

Small Pin carrying grown man stirs reactions

The video of Small Pin carrying a grown man on his shoulders gained massive attention on social media, with many Ghanaians finding it hilarious. YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Ŕaźak Bhra Bholee commented:

"See the way he commot the phone from his pocket 😁."

Nana Poku Kantanka said:

"Gentle paaa dea 1kg ooh."

kofiboateng5019 commented:

"Combination of two of them never reach two feet 😂."

Obaapa Eva said:

"Eeii Small pin 😂😂😂."

grizzle218 commented:

"@smallpin person wey Shatta Bash What You Dey Figure 😂😂😂."

Lil Win's ex-wife stars in comedy skit

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lil Win's ex-wife Patricia Afriyie made a surprise cameo in a comedy skit that surfaced on social media.

The Kumawood actor's former wife looked gorgeous as she played the character of a Mobile Money agent in the comedy skit.

Many Ghanaians thronged to social media praised Lil Win's ex-wife Patricia Afriyie for her beauty.

