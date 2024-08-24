Socialite Shatt Bandle got many people laughing hard in the comment section on social media when he announced that he would be releasing a new song

He shared a video of him recording a song in his home-built studio as he gave his fans a snippet of what they should expect

The self-professed millionaire had people advising and sharing suggestions on his upcoming song

Socialite Shatta Bandle caused a stir on social media when he announced that he was working on a music project which would be released soon.

Shatta Bandle composes a song in his home. Image Credit: @shatta_bandle

Source: Instagram

Shatta Bandle records a new song

In the video on his Instagram page, the self-professed millionaire was spotted in the living room of his plush mansion as he had a home-built studio set up.

He had headphones on as he read the lyrics of his much-anticipated song off his iPhone. Behind the phone were several cedi notes, which he flaunted in the video.

In the caption, Shatta Bandle, who recently flaunted his wife, hinted that fans would love the song as he hinted that it was a banger.

"Hot song coming up," Shatta Bandle wrote in the caption of the Instagram post.

Shatta Bandle recording a new song.

Reactions to Shatta Bandle's song

The video got many people laughing hard in the comment section of the post as they wondered what genre of song Shatta Bandle was recording in his home-built studio.

Others also advised him on how to structure the song as they opined that it sounded like a speech rather than a song.

The reactions to Shatta Bandle's song are below:

bellokreb said:

"Biggest artist in Ghana ❤️❤️❤️"

therealiksnm said:

"The best rapper in Ghana 🇬🇭 soon 🔜"

roygeneralmadcap said:

"Baba add some style na 😂😂😂😂😂😂. It's like you are giving speech.. still rich dude vibes 👊🏾💯🎶🎼💛"

ghanasongs said:

"I told you we are coming 😂😂😂🔥"

iamghanaburger said:

"GRAMMY straight 😂😂😂😂😂"

solosolo_26 said:

"This small guy likes disturbing people 😂😂😂"

Shatta Bandle flaunts handsome son

YEN.com.gh reported that a video of Shatta Bandle flaunting his handsome son and bundles of money went viral on social media.

The self-professed millionaire assured his son that he was rich and hence encouraged him to spend his money.

Many Ghanaians who thronged the video's comment section laughed at Shatta Bandle's statements while sharing their opinions.

