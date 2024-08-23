Actress Nana Ama McBrown opened up about why she decided to free 47 inmates to mark her 47th birthday

She said that her initial plan was to free a pregnant inmate, but unfortunately, a church beat her to it, hence a change in plan to freeing 47 inmates

The video touched many hearts as they praised her in the comment section for being kind-hearted

Actress Nana Ama McBrown spoke about her plan to free a pregnant inmate as part of humanitarian activities on her 47th birthday.

In an explosive interview with media personality Bola Ray on Star Chat, Nana Ama McBrown said she throws a party and does humanitarian activities on her birthday every year.

However, this year, she did not plan on throwing a lavish birthday party but wanted to decongest prisons across the country.

"Before my birthday every year, there is a feeling. It is natural. I pray about it. I save some money along the year for things like that. So this year I was supposed to release a pregnant woman from the prisons in Kumasi. By the time I was ready, a church had done that."

To make that happen, she said she spoke to Ibrahim, the CEO and presenter of Crime Check TV, who informed her that a church had already paid for the fine of the pregnant woman.

Determined to achieve her goal of freeing prisoners, the Onua Showtime host said that she discussed with Mr Ibrahim that instead of releasing one person, they should do something remarkable to celebrate her 47th birthday, which was freeing 47 inmates.

In the same interview, she said that the 47 inmates they released had fines of less than GH¢5000 because that was what she could afford.

Reactions to video of McBrown decongesting prisons

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians regarding McBrown freeing inmates on her 47th birthday:

jennifex_official said:

"Things we should always talk about this woman instead of negativity. God bless you Nana"

bayongrita said:

"Why did you have to wait for ur birthday to release her? U should have done that earlier.... God bless the Church for trusting her innocence."

sunyani_boy said:

"There is a God in this woman 😍🔥🔥"

Ghanaian man freed by McBrown speaks

YEN.com.gh reported that one of the 47 prisoners released through actress Nana Ama McBrown's benevolence spoke about what the gesture meant to him.

In a video circulating on social media, the unidentified young man spoke about how he landed in prison. He recounted the story of how he was involved in an assault case. His story stirred mixed emotions among netizens.

