Comedian Funny Face recounted the first time he kissed star actress Jackie Appiah in a movie role.

He shared the video on social media, which generated a considerable buzz.

Funny Face and Jakie Appiah kiss

When shooting the movie scene, the moment the movie director shouted 'action', Funny Face talked about feeding his graduate wife, Jackie Appiah, before anybody else dived into their plate.

Before kissing her, the embattled comedian said she deserved the best in life. What happened next had everyone on set laughing hard.

Sharing the old video on his X account, Funny Face said that that moment in the video was his favourite of all time.

"Agye Ta ! 🤴😀 ONE OF MY FAVOURITE VIDEOS OF ALL TIME."

The Ekow Go Dis Way hitmaker also urged his fans, the Funny Fans, never to forget that moment. He said that after the kiss, he forgot the rest of his lines in his script.

"My sweet and vibrant #FUNNYFANs pls take note and never forget 🫶❤️🇬🇭 ... dat day ..after the kiss , I forgot all the lines in the script ! 😁"

Below is the video of Funny Face kissing Jackie Appiah:

Reactions to Funny Face kissing Jackie

Vanessa Nicole's baby daddy got many people talking about his priceless reaction after kissing Jackie Appiah. Others also wondered whether the movie was released and which year it was filmed.

Below are the reactions from fans on the video:

@lam_pard1 said:

"So imagine Majid and Van Vicker dems wey dey kiss am on the regular😂"

@IEsare60657 said:

"Guy I never get tired of watching this video 😆😆😆"

@ProfBaidoo1 said:

"This guy is a boring actor and a comedian; he forces to be funny and it doesn’t look funny…"

@SirPrince007 said:

"Did the movie come out?"

Gyan promotes Funny Face's song

YEN.com.gh also previously reported that former Black Stars of Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan promoted the new Ekow Go Dis Way song of comedian Funny Face.

Gyan shared the video on social media and, in jest, called out the comedian for using his famous phrase 'Back on and on', which has been mispronounced for years.

Many people hailed Gyan for promoting Funny Face's new song, while others talked about him moving in the right direction career-wise, considering his sad past.

