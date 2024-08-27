Kwaku Manu warmed the hearts of many Ghanaians when a video of him playing foosball with his daughter Maame Vida surfaced online

In the video, the Kumawood actor and his child were captured competing beautifully, but unfortunately for Maame Vida, she lost

Many people in the comments talked about how much of a loving father Kwaku Manu is to his children and tagged him as a good father

Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu was spotted playing foosball with his eldest child and daughter, Maame Vido.

Kwaku Manu plays foosball with Maame Vida

In the video, Kwaku Manu stood at one side of the foosball table while his daughter, Maame Vida, stood on the other side as they controlled their players.

Both father and daughter played with focus and were on a quest to win the game. They were seen interacting with each other as they played together.

After some minutes of playing, the Ghanaian actor scored against his daughter and jubilated. Maame Vida fell to the ground and laughed after the loss.

Kwaku Manu, whose ex-wife recently married a white man in the US, went to his daughter's side of the foosball table and picked her up from the floor.

Reactions to Kwaku Manu's video

Many people admired Kwaku Manu's parenting style as they watched the father of four play foosball with his eldest daughter.

Below are the heartwarming reactions from Ghanaians on the video sighted on @mike.1860's TikTok:

EVANGELIST 1TV commented:

"infact I Really Love Kwaku Manu From The Very First Time I Watch His Movie Call Village Champion"

Olish couture said:

"Why am I crying instead of smiling 🥺🥺🥺some us never experience this kind of love all we had was God us,but tnks to God am now someone's fvorite child"

Sarah Nyamekye stated:

"Bra Kwaku God bless you my dad went through the same (it not easy) but it just a matter of time 😭😭😭😭😭 see your 1st born as ur wife and everything will be fine.does what my dad did now come and see"

dennisboakye6 remarked:

"That's de true definition of fatherly love 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏"

Alhaji_Doiuf💫 added:

"Woooow what a father 🥰"

Kwaku Manu reacts to ex-wife remarrying

YEN.com.gh also reported that Diane Naa Okailey Nyarko went viral after pics from her wedding to an obroni man in the US surfaced online.

After Kwaku Manu's ex-wife remarried in a two-part wedding, many claimed that the Kumawood star would be suffering from a broken heart.

Kwaku Manu later shared a video on YouTube asking his movie crew if he looked like a brokenhearted person, which had many laughing.

