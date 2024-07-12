Jackie Appiah, on Friday, July 12, 2024, took to her Instagram to celebrate Nigerian actress Rita Dominic on her birthday

The Ghanaian actress penned a beautiful message to the Nigerian star alongside a gorgeous picture of her

In the comments section of the post, admirers of the 49-year-old movie star shared their birthday wishes

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah celebrated Nigerian actress Rita Dominic's birthday on Instagram on Friday, July 12, 2024. Jackie shared a beautiful message and a gorgeous picture of Dominic to mark the occasion.

Actress Jackie Appiah and Rita Dominic. Photo Source: jackieappiah

Source: Instagram

In her post, Jackie Appiah wished Rita Dominic a year filled with happiness, success, and endless possibilities. She expressed her hope that Dominic's birthday would be as special as she is. The accompanying photo showcased Rita Dominic's elegance and highlighted the bond between the two actresses. In Jackie's post, she wrote:

May your birthday be the start of an amazing year ahead, filled with happiness, success, and endless possibilities. Wishing you a day as special as you are.

Fans and admirers of 49-year-old Rita Dominic quickly filled Jackie Appiah's comments section with birthday wishes. The flood of messages from fans and fellow celebrities showed their love and respect for the veteran Nigerian star and her contributions to the entertainment industry.

Fans celebrate Rita Dominic

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

peezcreamycakes_n_more said:

Happy birthday to our super sweet queen mother ❤️we love u maGod bless n keep u in gd health

uzomba66 said:

Happy birthday to you Ada mbaise my sister ❤️❤️ Age with massive grace

gloriaosarfo wrote:

Happy blessed birthday to you Queen You're such a sweet soul ❤️ I wish you more blessings from above to you and yours See you soon and don't forget to leave some cake for us oo

Jackie Appiah slays in an elegant outfit

In another story, award-winning Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah looked effortlessly chic in a two-piece outfit as she enjoyed some ice cream.

The style icon is one of the few A-list female celebrities who always inspire her followers with her unique fashion sense.

Some Nigerian and Ghanaian celebrities commented on Jackie Appiah's elegant outfit and hairstyle.

Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh